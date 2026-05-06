As warming and deforestation intensify, the Amazon could begin driving its own collapse, study warns

Climate change and deforestation together could push two-thirds of the Amazon rainforest towards critical ecological breakdown at lower levels of global warming than previously estimated, a new study has found.

The research, published in the journal Nature on May 6, 2026, has warned that the Amazon may undergo destabilising shifts not from warming alone, but from multiple pressures occurring simultaneously — including rising temperatures, deforestation, drought and forest degradation.

These combined stresses are weakening the rainforest’s resilience and pushing it closer to a tipping point at which it could begin driving its own decline, said the researchers from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) in their study.

The study found that if deforestation rises to around 22 per cent-28 per cent alongside global warming of 1.5-1.9 degrees Celsius (°C), close to a third of the Amazon could transition into degraded forest systems. This is lower than previous Earth system model estimates, which projected critical thresholds between 2°C and 6°C of warming.