Campaign for Survival and Dignity condemns tribal ministry’s latest stand on removing forest dwellers’ consent for diversion of forests

To reflect this decision, the Government of India (Allocation of Business Rules) 1961 were amended in March 2005 so that MoTA was vested with the responsibility over “(a)ll matters including legislation relating to the rights of forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes on forest lands.”

A co-terminus amendment was made in the same Rules divesting the MoEF of any authority over such subject matters, the CSD statement added. It noted the Forest Rights Act, 2006 reiterates this authority and responsibility under Section 11, under which MoTA is the nodal authority for implementation of the provisions of the Act.

“Ever since, apart from regular monitoring of the implementation process itself at a granular level, this Ministry has notified Rules, Guidelines, Circulars, and a host of Executive Instructions to ensure the Forest Rights Act is implemented in its true letter and spirit. One area of this law where MoTA has been called upon as the Nodal Authority time and again, relates to the requirement of Gram Sabha consent prior to forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (since re-named),” it said.

CSD alleged that the OM issued reflects the failure of the ministry and its officers to acknowledge the provisions under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (as amended in 2023), which directly relates to the subject matter of the 1980 Act, namely, Stage-II forest clearance.

In fact, compliance with the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and therefore the mandate to obtain prior Gram Sabha consent, before grant of Stage-II forest approval has been articulated in the aforesaid Rules and Guidelines prior to grant of “working permissions” in several categories of forest diversion and certainly is a requirement prior to grant of final forest clearance in the said Rules and Guidelines. It is completely shocking that MoTA has made such a gargantuan factual blunder, something which could have been avoided simply by reading the text of the law, CSD said.

They underlined that free prior informed consent of Gram Sabhas is a prerequisite to grant forest clearance and has been affirmed by the apex court through its Niyamgiri judgment [(2013) 6 SCC 476] verdict.

“In 2014 the Ministry of Tribal Affairs itself reiterated in a letter that exemptions from the Forest Rights Act are not permitted, no department can grant them and that failure to comply may result in court intervention. The statutory requirement of getting consent is based on FRA framework itself and that the FCA procedure includes this as compliance mechanism. The decision of the Gram Sabha on forest governance, management and conservation includes diversion of forest land and emerges from the core of FRA read with PESA and constitutional provisions,” the statement observed.

In fact, CSD along with other forest dweller organisations has been demanding for decades that the rights recognition process under FRA as well as consent of Gram Sabhas must be obtained prior to Stage-1 forest clearance, so that forest dwellers are not presented with a fait accompli at the tail-end of the process, where their participation in the decision-making process has become moot. CSD pointed out that the Parliament Committee has also recommended that the requirement of 100 per cent consent be reduced to 70-75 per cent consent.

“This recommendation is incorrect and misreads the law – every Gram Sabha has its own rights and its own powers – it is completely baffling that MoTA has gone on to erase the requirement of Gram Sabha consent from the law in its entirety, something which was neither recommended by the Parliament Committee, nor indeed raised as a submission by the NHPC,” it said. MoTA has been vested with the authority to protect FRA in public trust, and today that trust has been broken, CSD said

It added that the OM should be immediately withdrawn and that MoTA should exercise its constitutional and statutory responsibility for effective implementation of FRA, ensure that prior to any kind of forest diversion, all forest rights under FRA must be recognised, and the free prior informed consent of affected Gram Sabhas obtained, without exception.