Can Mission-32 secure Himachal Pradesh’s Himalayan future in a warming world?

As climate change intensifies across the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh is placing forests at the centre of its climate strategy.

The state government has announced Mission-32, an initiative that aims to increase Himachal Pradesh’s forest cover from 29.5 per cent to 32 per cent by 2030. The programme is being presented not merely as a plantation drive, but as part of a wider climate adaptation and green development strategy. On paper, the mission seeks to link forests with water security, biodiversity protection, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods.

But scientists and environmentalists say the central question is not only whether Himachal Pradesh can increase the area under trees. It is whether the new and existing forests can become healthier, more diverse and more resilient in one of India’s most climate-vulnerable mountain regions.

Environmentalist and founder of ecological conservation network Himalaya Niti Abhiyan Kulbhushan Upmanyu said the answer lies beyond plantation targets. In mountain ecosystems as ecologically complex as the Himalaya, the quality of forests often matters more than the number of trees planted, he said.

Healthy forests regulate water flows, stabilise slopes, store carbon, support biodiversity and sustain rural livelihoods. If Mission-32 succeeds in strengthening these ecological functions, it could become an important model of climate adaptation. If it focuses only on increasing green cover, however, its environmental benefits may remain limited, Upmanyu said.

A wider climate plan

The government argues that climate change cannot be addressed through isolated interventions by a single department. Instead, forests, agriculture, energy, water resources, waste management and local institutions must work together under a common strategy.

This integrated thinking forms the foundation of Mission-32 and links it closely with Himachal Pradesh’s broader Green Growth Policy, according to Sushil Kumar Singla, secretary of the department of environment, science, technology and climate change for Himachal Pradesh government.

The policy connects afforestation with renewable energy expansion, natural farming, scientific plastic waste management, watershed conservation, biodiversity protection and sustainable mountain development, Singla said.

Rather than treating these sectors independently, it views them as interconnected components of climate resilience. The objective, he said, is not simply to increase the state’s green cover but to strengthen natural ecosystems that can support environmental security and economic development under changing climatic conditions.

According to Singla, Mission-32 represents a necessary shift in the state’s development paradigm. Climate change, he said, is no longer an environmental issue confined to forests. Its impacts are already affecting water security, agricultural productivity, rural livelihoods, public infrastructure and disaster risk.

The devastating natural disasters witnessed in Himachal Pradesh during 2023 reinforced this reality, he said. They demonstrated that forests cannot be viewed solely as the responsibility of the Forest Department. Degraded catchments, increasing soil erosion and declining natural forests have consequences that extend well beyond forest boundaries, influencing drinking water schemes, irrigation systems, roads, agriculture and the wider rural economy, he added.

Recognising these interconnections, the state has designed Mission-32 as a long-term climate adaptation strategy rather than a conventional forestry programme, Singla said.

The initiative rests on three broad pillars. The first focuses on expanding tree cover through plantations of native and climate-suitable species wherever scientifically appropriate land is available. The second seeks to improve the density and ecological quality of existing forests so that they become more effective in carbon sequestration, water conservation and biodiversity protection. The third aims to increase tree cover on private lands by encouraging farmers, panchayats, community institutions and the private sector to become active partners in the mission.

Singla said restricting the programme to government agencies alone would make it difficult to achieve the state’s long-term objectives. Conservation, he argued, must become a shared societal responsibility.

This thinking also underpins the government’s effort to integrate environmental protection with rural livelihoods. The state proposes promoting medicinal plants and economically valuable species suited to local ecological conditions, enabling communities to derive sustainable income from conservation.

Singla described this approach as linking “life and livelihood”, arguing that people become genuine partners in conservation only when healthy ecosystems contribute directly to their economic well-being.

The concept closely aligns with the globally emerging framework of nature-based solutions, which recognises healthy ecosystems as one of the most effective and sustainable responses to climate change. International conservation bodies say restoring and protecting natural ecosystems can reduce disaster risks, enhance biodiversity, improve water security and contribute to climate mitigation.

However, scientists and international conservation bodies caution against treating nature-based solutions as synonymous with tree planting. The International Union for Conservation of Nature defines nature-based solutions more broadly as actions to protect, sustainably manage and restore natural or modified ecosystems while benefiting both biodiversity and human well-being.

Research from Himachal Pradesh has found that the long-term success of public forest plantations in Kangra was associated with factors including community-led monitoring and enforcement, local livelihood benefits and seedling survival. Evidence from forest-restoration research in the Western Himalaya also points to the importance of choosing appropriate native species in restoration.

Afforestation can therefore contribute to climate and ecological goals, but its effectiveness depends on the wider ecological and social conditions in which planting takes place.

Consequently, the real measure of Mission-32’s success will not be whether Himachal Pradesh achieves 32 per cent forest cover by 2030 alone. It will also depend on whether the initiative succeeds in creating healthier forests capable of protecting watersheds, conserving biodiversity, supporting rural communities and increasing resilience to a rapidly changing climate.

In this sense, Mission-32 is no longer simply an administrative target. It has become a test of whether ecological restoration can be successfully integrated into development policy in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable mountain regions.