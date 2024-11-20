COP29: Central Asian & Caucasian countries call for climate justice and protection of indigenous rights

Organisations from around the world have issued a Baku Forest Declaration pressing an urgent need to prioritise forest protection, indigenous rights and climate justice to global leaders at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A document signed by the Global Forest Coalition (GFC) and allied members from Central Asia and the Caucasus has been submitted to the leaders gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan. It has demanded that the COP29 presidency and countries agree to comply with the Paris Agreement of limiting global temperatures to address the destructive impacts of forest fires and deforestation.

Parties have demanded recognition of natural forests’ crucial role and perceiving them as ecosystems, rather than market-droves solutions for achieving sustainable climate action.

Groups from Armenia, Russia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan underlined the alarming impact of fires and deforestation on local ecosystems and biodiversity, according to a GFC statement.

“The coalition calls for the protection of Indigenous People’s rights and the recognition of their traditional knowledge in forest conservation, advocating for policies that go beyond merely seeing forests as carbon sinks,” the statement read.

Andrey Laletin, GFC Regional Coordinator for Central Asia and Eastern Europe, said forests are not mere carbon stocks. “They are homes, water reservoirs, and lifelines for millions, especially in regions like Central Asia and the Caucasus,” he said, adding, “Climate policies must focus on community-based, gender-just, and rights-based solutions.”

The Baku Declaration highlights that 2024 has been a critical year due to fires in the Amazon which have decimated forest areas larger than some countries in the world and wiped out biodiversity.

In Russia, more than 10,000 forest fires burned over 7.7 million hectares in 2024—six times the area of all forests in Azerbaijan (1.2 million hectares), the declaration noted.

The draft stated that climate change is a major driver in such a situation. However, it is imperative to understand the limitations of legal systems and policies, the organisations said.

These systems and policies, while being aware of the value of the destroyed forests (timber), ignore the huge diversity of life forms residing in such forests, which is destroyed in fires.

Citing COP 29 as a unique opportunity, the draft aims to seek attention on protection and restoration of forests in the Caucasus and Central Asia.