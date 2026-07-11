Cities that breathe: Lessons from England’s community forests for urban India

I work as a Community Woodland Officer with North East Community Forest in England, one of 15 Community Forests in the country. A Community Forest is not just a traditional forest. It includes urban neighbourhoods, farmland, old industrial sites, and the green spaces in between, all focused on planting trees and making green spaces accessible. When these forests began in the early 1990s, the average canopy cover was only 6.9 per cent, much lower than England’s national average. These areas were chosen because they needed trees the most. Before moving to the UK, I worked in India’s forestry and highway greening sector, including at the National Highways Authority of India. This background helps me compare how both countries address the same challenge.

In the UK, new green infrastructure is a central part of development, not something added at the end. It is funded, planned, professionally designed, and managed for the long term with support from the central government. Programs like Trees for Climate cover every stage of a project, from early studies and surveys to land purchase, design, community involvement, planting, and 15 years of post-planting care. Fifteen years of management is standard practice.

What makes this model different is the support it gives to landowners and farmers. Creating new woodlands, orchards, or hedgerows can be costly, but under the Trees for Climate program, farmers and private landowners pay nothing. All costs for surveys, design, planting, and 15 years of management are covered. The grant process is simple: landowners reach out to their local Community Forest, and the team guides them through each step. Planting trees becomes a good business decision, not just the right thing to do.

Before planting any trees, the site is carefully studied. Archaeological records are checked, ecological surveys are carried out, and environmental impact assessments are prepared. The goal is always to make sure the project suits the land and does not harm it.

The results speak for themselves. Since 2020, more than 8 million trees have been planted across England’s 15 Community Forests, creating over 5,500 hectares of new woodland and hedgerows. Independent studies show that for every £1 the government invests, there is £8 in economic benefit. My own community forest has added over 500 hectares of green cover, including woodlands, orchards, hedgerows, wetlands, and street trees in some of England’s most industrialised areas.

But what really makes England’s Community Forests special is not just the funding. It’s the people who take part.