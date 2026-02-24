Community forest rights, custard apples and Amravati

Amravati is located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Its soil is warm and well-drained. This makes it ideal for growing custard apples (Sitaphal).
The Melghat region of the district has, in recent decades, become a hub of custard apple production. And most of it is produced by the local population themselves. But this was not always the case.
Change took place in 2012, when the village of Payvihir was awarded 182 hectares of forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006.
Before this, the local forest department auctioned the trees. But with the grant of community forest rights (CFR), the village’s Community Forest Rights Managing Committee took control, leading to sustainable harvesting and better, direct income for the community.
Today, Payvihir is famous for its organic, high-quality custard apples.
The village is a shining example of CFR in Maharashtra, which is also the largest custard apple producer in India