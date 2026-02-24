Forests

Community forest rights, custard apples and Amravati

The grant of community forest rights to the village of Payvihir in 2012 led to locals reaping substantial economic benefits
Community forest rights, custard apples and Amravati
Amravati in Maharashtra is well-known for its custard apples.Photo: Shruti Agarwal/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

Amravati is located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Its soil is warm and well-drained. This makes it ideal for growing custard apples (Sitaphal).

The Melghat region of the district has, in recent decades, become a hub of custard apple production. And most of it is produced by the local population themselves. But this was not always the case.

Community forest rights, custard apples and Amravati
However, true change happened in 2012, when the village of Payvihir was awarded 182 hectares of forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006.Photo: Shruti Agarwal/CSE

Change took place in 2012, when the village of Payvihir was awarded 182 hectares of forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006.

Before this, the local forest department auctioned the trees. But with the grant of community forest rights (CFR), the village’s Community Forest Rights Managing Committee took control, leading to sustainable harvesting and better, direct income for the community.

Community forest rights, custard apples and Amravati
Today, the local community produces its own custard apples and profits from it as well.Photo: Shruti Agarwal/CSE

Today, Payvihir is famous for its organic, high-quality custard apples.

The village is a shining example of CFR in Maharashtra, which is also the largest custard apple producer in India

Maharashtra
community forest rights (CFR)
Amravati
FRA 2006
Payvihir
custard apples

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in