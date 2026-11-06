COP30 forest roadmap calls for faster action as deforestation persists and funding falls short

Brazil’s Presidency of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP 30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has released a global roadmap to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, warning that progress remains too slow and financing falls far short of what is needed.

The roadmap seeks to accelerate implementation of forest conservation commitments made under the Paris Agreement's first Global Stocktake at COP28. It outlines measures to protect, sustainably manage and restore forests, including tropical, temperate and boreal forests, as well as ecosystems such as mangroves and peatlands.

Released ahead of COP31, the document does not establish new commitments or binding targets. Instead, it brings together existing policies, scientific evidence and implementation approaches to guide national action and international cooperation.

Deforestation slows, but risks remain

Global deforestation declined from an annual average of 17.6 million hectares during 1990-2000 to 10.9 million hectares during 2015-2025, according to the roadmap.

However, tropical forests, which account for approximately 45 per cent of global forest area, were responsible for 88 per cent of deforestation between 1990 and 2025.

The report warned that continued forest loss, rising temperatures, drought and fires could trigger irreversible ecological changes, particularly in the Amazon.

By 2050, an estimated 10-47 per cent of Amazonian forests could face overlapping disturbances capable of triggering unexpected ecosystem transitions.

The roadmap emphasised that conserving existing forests is particularly important because their carbon stocks, biodiversity and ecological functions can take decades or centuries to recover.

Protected areas and Indigenous territories crucial

The roadmap highlighted the role of protected areas and Indigenous territories in limiting deforestation and preserving carbon stocks.

In the Amazon, Indigenous territories and protected areas together held 58 per cent of aboveground carbon in 2016 but accounted for only 10 per cent of net carbon losses between 2003 and 2016.

Globally, protected areas cover approximately 813 million hectares of forest, or about 20 per cent of total forest area. A global assessment found deforestation rates were around 41 per cent lower in protected areas than in comparable unprotected regions.

The roadmap identifies five areas for action, supported by 18 policy approaches. These include forest conservation, sustainable forest management, agroforestry, measures to combat degradation, and restoration and afforestation.

It also calls for stronger land governance, secure tenure rights, capacity-building and environmental education.

The report recommends improving monitoring and coordination across international environmental agreements, alongside action against illegal logging, mining and land grabbing.

Forest finance must more than triple

Financing remains one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the 2030 forest goals.

Global forest investment stood at approximately $84.5 billion in 2023, against an estimated annual requirement of more than $300 billion by 2030 — a shortfall of about $216 billion.

Funding needs are projected to rise further to $498 billion annually by 2050.

The roadmap calls for stronger domestic policies, international cooperation and greater financial support to accelerate conservation and restoration.

Christine Dragisic, Managing Director for Global Policy at the National Audubon Society, welcomed the roadmap but warned that its success would depend on implementation.

“The release of the Forests Roadmap is a major milestone. But the world doesn't need another plan that sits on a shelf,” she said.

“We need governments, businesses, and investors to put this roadmap to work.”

Dragisic said protecting forests would also support biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples, local communities and economies.

“The opportunity is clear. Now we need action to match the ambition.”