Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 12, 2025)

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in its report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 10, 2025 , stated that in-principle (Stage-I) approval for three proposals involving diversion of forest land for non-forest use (totalling 2.3572 hectares) had been granted under the then Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 (now Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980) in the Gangotri Range of the Uttarkashi Forest Division, Uttarakhand.

The location of Dharali falls within this forest range. Under these three proposals, permission was granted for the felling of 79 trees in total, including only 15 deodar trees.

As per regulations, an area of 2.04 hectares was earmarked by the user agency for a compensatory afforestation (CA) plantation scheme, involving the planting of 2,820 native tree species.

“In all these three diversion proposals, Stage-II/Final Approval under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 has not been accorded due to non-submission of the compliance report for in-principle (Stage-I) approval as of now,” the MoEFCC report said.

Further, approval for the Working Plan of the Uttarkashi Forest Division was granted by the MoEFCC for the period 2016-17 to 2025-26 via a letter dated December 28, 2017, subject to several conditions — notably that no tree felling shall be carried out in areas with a slope of more than 30°, along river or stream banks, or in zones vulnerable to erosion or landslides, and in areas with a crop density of less than 0.3.

It was also stipulated that the Uttarakhand government must ensure that forest regeneration corresponds with the extent of tree felling. Gaps created due to felling under the working plan should be regenerated, and no felling shall take place where regeneration is not possible.

The matter pertains to the recent devastating cloudburst in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. According to an article titled Experts blame decades of deodar tree felling for worsening Uttarkashi cloudburst published in the newspaper The New Indian Express on August 10, 2025, experts and local residents attributed the severity of the disaster to decades of unchecked and indiscriminate felling of deodar trees.

The article further stated that scientists believe the damage would have been significantly reduced — or might not have occurred at all — if Dharali had retained its old deodar forests. Taking cognisance of the report, the NGT on August 20, 2025, directed the MoEFCC to submit its response on the matter.