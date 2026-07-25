Exploring continuity and change in ‘India’s forests’

In another case, Divyabhanusinh’s chapter ‘The Lion and the Unicorn’ shows that the large mammal populations such as of the greater one-horned rhinoceros (rhino) and the Asiatic lion have been intensely managed since the 1800s. Such species were wiped out from large parts of their ranges in India due to the advance of human settlements and trophy-hunting, particularly during colonial rule. Yet humans have also been responsible for preserving many of these species, though they are now confined to tiny parts of their historic range. As the author says:

“That very few lions survived alarmed Junagarh state during the reign of Nawab Mahabatkhanji II (1851-1882) who ordered their strict protection in 1879, and the state notified strict rules for shikar in general in the succeeding year.”

The one-horned rhino was saved from almost certain extinction, believed to have been reduced to a tiny population of 200 animals in Kaziranga, Assam by the mid-20th century. A range of active measures including strict protection, and reintroductions to Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh and Manas National Park in Assam were implemented during the 1980’s. The large numbers of post-2000 CE mammalian reintroductions, such as of wild buffalo, tigers and swamp deer, from one protected area to another is only a continuation of this approach. Whether the reintroduction of these megafaunas brought back the ‘ecological balance’ is a moot point. But in terms of ecology, one can only imagine how the local extinctions of such species from most of their historic ranges may have irreversibly spurred grasslands and forests into new novel configurations, still little understood.

To be sure, humans have always wanted control over the natural world, and eventually tailored natural ecosystems to their own political and biological needs. This fact is exemplified today by extreme forms of manipulation such as zoos, safari parks, monocultural plantations and tourism facilities that increasingly ‘corner’ nature into managed landscapes. The relatively wild spaces such as PAs, representing fragments of natural ecosystems, may not preserve the key ecological processes that keep them alive and functioning over time. The long-term view of environmental change as amply demonstrated in India’s Forests, only confirms this speculation.

India’s Forests adds a rich dimension to our current understanding of nature and ecology. The fine scale of exploration and attention to detail, will be particularly useful for environmental researchers and students. Hopefully environmental scholars will also produce a similar volume on wetlands, rivers and coastal ecosystems too, that also have long histories of diverse human interactions, ranging from worship to destruction.