Forest-edge communities contribute to biodiversity conservation while bearing heavy costs. India’s conservation framework should recognise this

● Protected landscapes can generate hidden costs for farming communities by disrupting long-standing ecological linkages.

● The transition to chemical-intensive agriculture reflects not only changing aspirations but also the erosion of forest-agriculture interactions.

● Sustainable agriculture in conservation landscapes depends on restoring the social-ecological foundations that once made low-input farming viable.

In the villages surrounding the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), southern Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu, farmers historically maintained an intricate agroecological system that integrated agriculture, livestock pastoralism, and forest ecosystems into a functional landscape. Following the harvest, cattle grazed on ovai, the residual grain left in the fields. During the summer months, migratory flocks of native Chemmari aadu sheep breeds, including Selvalai and Pottu, arrived from the semi-arid tracts of Thoothukudi to feed on post-harvest sprouts and stubble. Their herders established temporary settlements known as kiedda (seasonal livestock camps), practising a form of transhumant pastoralism that enabled livestock to move across agricultural lands, forest margins, and foothills, synchronising with seasonal resource availability.

Crop protection similarly relied on ecological processes rather than external inputs. Farmers erected owl perches along field boundaries to encourage natural predation of rodents, and soil fertility was restored through green manuring with nitrogen-fixing species such as thakkai poondu (Sesbania bispinosa) and netti (Aeschynomene americana). In villages such as Singampatti, bat guano collected from caves and temple complexes in the foothills was brought to farmlands as an organic fertiliser, illustrating the movement of nutrients across the landscape. Farmers recognised the nutrient-rich value of bat guano and traditionally applied it to the local Singampatti chilli landraces, particularly the gundu and podi varieties.

These are signs of a well-evolved and tested socio-ecological system that depended on the seasonal mobility of livestock, the permeability of the farm-forest interface, and the continued flow of people and organic matter across the landscape.

When ecology stopped being shared

When KMTR came under the World Bank-supported Eco-development Programme (EDP) in the 1990s, its stated objective was to reconcile biodiversity protection with the livelihoods of communities living around the reserve. The programme reflected the broader Integrated Conservation and Development Projects (ICDP) approach, which emerged globally on the premise that development interventions could offset the costs imposed by access restrictions while integrating social development priorities with environmental objectives. At the time, this approach was widely regarded as a significant departure from earlier preservationist models that largely excluded local communities from protected landscapes. However, it has since been questioned whether such interventions generate more sustainable environmental outcomes or viable alternative livelihoods (Hughes and Flintan, 2001).

Around KMTR, livestock, particularly native nattu madu cattle, which were maintained largely for their dung used in agriculture, previously had free access to the reserve, but this access was progressively curtailed. The disruption was not merely economic but systemic. The resulting transformation was less of a voluntary agricultural transition, where natural nutrient cycles gave way to synthetic fertilisers, cultivation costs increased, and soil organic matter declined, leaving farmers increasingly dependent on purchased inputs to maintain productivity.