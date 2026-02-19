Forest fires rage in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for nearly a week

Aerial firefighting in high altitudes

The IAF deployed helicopters for sustained aerial firefighting at altitudes of more than 9,500 feet. In the Lohit valley of Arunachal Pradesh, over 12,000 litres of water have been dropped to contain the fires. The fires in the state reportedly began on February 13, affecting several areas and leading to evacuations in some localities.

According to posts shared by the IAF on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), multiple sorties were carried out to target hotspots along narrow ridge lines overlooking the valley. The force said precision drops were made to contain the blaze and protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, despite inclement weather and rarefied air at high altitude.

While the Lohit valley operation was under way, the IAF said it was simultaneously tackling another forest fire in both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, conducting relentless aerial firefighting missions in challenging terrain.

“At Walong, Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 139,800 litres of water has been dropped, successfully extinguishing the blaze. Simultaneously, operations continue over Dzukou Valley in Nagaland with Mi-17 V5 helicopters drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake (Dimapur) to battle fires near Japfu Peak amid steep slopes, poor visibility and rarefied air,” a post on X said.

A forest department official in Nagaland said that a request had been sent to the district collector seeking additional IAF support to manage the ongoing fires.

Army joins containment efforts

According to local media reports, Indian Army personnel have joined the Air Force teams to contain fires in remote parts of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, at altitudes of around 3,000 to 3,500 feet.

A defence spokesperson in Guwahati was quoted as saying that dry weather conditions and shifting cultivation — the traditional slash-and-burn farming method practised by some hill communities — were among the main causes of forest fires in the region, reported a news channel.

“The spokesperson said around-the-clock work has been done over the past five days with aerial surveillance and helicopters assisting in water dropping. These operations are being carried out in very difficult terrain and weather conditions so that the fire is completely extinguished,” the news channel noted.