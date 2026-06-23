FRA 2006 needs urgent reforms to bridge the gap between promise and delivery

The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (FRA) is one of India’s most significant rights-based legislations. Enacted to address the historical injustices suffered by forest-dwelling communities, the Act recognises the pre-existing rights of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) over forest land, community resources, minor forest produce (MFP), grazing areas, and traditional habitats. It empowers Gram Sabhas as the primary institutions for forest governance and conservation.

The FRA is consistent with the constitutional vision embodied in the Fifth and Sixth Schedules, the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA), the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and international principles such as the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Despite its transformative potential, implementation remains far below expectations nearly two decades after the Act came into force.

Current status of implementation

According to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) Monthly Progress Report (March 2026), more than 47,900 Community Forest Rights (CFR) and Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR) claims have been rejected across the country. The highest numbers of rejections have been reported from West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh.

These figures reveal serious shortcomings in claim verification, mapping processes, and respect for Gram Sabha recommendations. Recognition of CFRR has reached only a small fraction of its potential, despite an estimated 1.77 lakh forest-dependent villages and nearly 20 crore (200 million) people standing to benefit from the Act. Several critical provisions of the FRA continue to receive inadequate attention, including habitat rights for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), conversion of forest villages into revenue villages, recognition of pastoralist and nomadic rights, and protection of women’s rights.