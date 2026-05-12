Fuelwood demand emerges as major driver of global forest loss: UN report

Demand for fuelwood (woodfuel and charcoal) is accelerating forest loss across parts of Africa and Asia, even as countries expand restoration and afforestation programmes, according to a new United Nations assessment on the state of the world’s forests.

Calling for forests to remain central to global policy and investment decisions, the Global Forest Goals Report 2026 , launched during the 21st session of the United Nations Forum on Forests, warned that the world lost more than 40 million hectares of forests between 2015 and 2025, driven largely by agricultural expansion and rising demand for fuelwood.

The report, prepared by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the UN Forum on Forests Secretariat, assessed progress towards the Global Forest Goals set for 2030. It found that forests worldwide shrank from 4.18 billion hectares in 2015 to 4.14 billion hectares in 2025, representing an annual net loss of 4.12 million hectares. South America recorded the steepest decline, losing 4.1 million hectares annually, while Africa lost nearly 3 million hectares every year.

Agricultural expansion remained the biggest cause of deforestation globally. However, the report identified growing demand for woodfuel, including fuelwood and charcoal, as a major contributor to forest degradation, particularly across sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia.

“Demand for woodfuel (fuelwood and charcoal) is a major driver of forest loss and degradation,” the report stated, linking the trend to population growth, energy demand and limited access to cleaner alternatives.

The report linked dependence on fuelwood to poverty and inadequate access to clean energy. In many low-income regions, fuelwood remains the primary source of cooking and heating fuel, placing additional stress on nearby forests. Weak governance, insecure land tenure, illegal trade and limited institutional capacity were also identified as barriers to sustainable forest management.

Industrial roundwood & woodfuel removals, 2015-2024