Heat waves pushed 57 million hectares of tropical forests beyond photosynthesis limits: Study

“Above a certain critical temperature, photosynthesis, the process by which plants produce their own nutrients, release oxygen and absorb CO2 from the atmosphere, starts declining, reducing growth and increasing the risk of plant mortality,” said a statement issued by the researchers.

In the study by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (translated as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne), EPFL, researchers compared the critical temperatures cataloged for 200 species with satellite-derived temperature measurements collected across tropical forests between 2001 and 2020.

“Over two decades, the area of tropical forest experiencing treetop temperatures above the average critical threshold increased from 43 million hectares to 57 million hectares, an area larger than France,” they noted.

Indicating a grimmer situation, they pointed out that by 2050, it is estimated that the area of tropical forests exposed to exceed the critical temperature could be over 93 million hectares, while by 2100, this numbers could nearly double to 160 million hectares - an area larger than South Africa.

The study is among the first to combine species-specific thermal thresholds with large-scale satellite observations to assess heat stress across tropical forests.

The authors said though the study focused on tropical forests, recent heat wave events reportedly pushed some Swiss trees and crops to exceed their thermal tolerance, suggesting that heat stress is not limited to tropical areas.

“We can detect those areas that are at risk and prepare for the coming decades,” said Charlotte Grossiord, tenure-track assistant professor at the Plant Ecology Research Laboratory, who led the study.

The authors said thermal stress impacts biochemical reactions in leaves in a way similar to how extreme heat affects biological functions in humans. “When leaves become too hot, the proteins that drive photosynthesis begin to break down. As a result, trees absorb less carbon dioxide and grow less efficiently,” Grossiord says.