In mahua territory

Mahua grows slowly, begins to flower after 10 to 15 years, but lasts for decades. The average flowering period of the tree is about five weeks. The flowers start falling in the third week of February and continue to drop till the first week of May. In the months of March and April, when food reserves begin to dwindle, this tree is in its peak flowering season and serves as a primary source of income for the people. Once the flower period concludes, the season for mahua fruit begins in June-July. The fruit is used for obtaining seed for oil extraction.