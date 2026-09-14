India’s eco-sensitive zones: Notified, filed, and forgotten

Almost every state forest department in India has the gazette notification of an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). It is a serious legal instrument: a declaration that the land immediately surrounding a national park or wildlife sanctuary must be managed as a protective buffer against incompatible development. The Supreme Court of India spent years compelling these notifications, state governments published them, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change duly recorded them. That is where, for the large majority of the country’s protected areas, the story ends—not in management, not in ecological recovery, but in the archive. The consequences of this burial are not abstract. They are visible in the narrowing margins around urban parks, in the sewage flowing into park water bodies, in the noise saturating the canopy from surrounding highways, and in the stray dogs that have crossed into Harina Vanasthali Wildlife Sanctuary in Hyderabad and killed its deer.

The boundary is not the ecosystem

India’s national parks were demarcated on revenue survey maps rather than any ecological logic. The result is that virtually every protected area captures a core habitat while leaving out significant portions of the landscape on which that habitat depends. Elephants in South India range over 300 to 600 square kilometres depending on terrain and season; national parks rarely approach that area. Tigers hold territories that straddle administrative lines. Every park is also embedded in a watershed, and the streams, rivulets, and seasonal flows that sustain its wetlands originate outside its boundaries—in catchment areas the park administration has no authority over. When those areas are paved or drained into open nullahs, the park’s hydrology is degraded without a single tree within the boundary being disturbed.

The ESZ was conceived to address precisely this: not by prohibiting human activity in the surrounding landscape, but by regulating its character, scale, and design so that it remained ecologically compatible with the park’s functioning. A road may be permissible within an ESZ, but only with wildlife crossing structures, drainage provisions, and lighting standards that do not disorient nocturnal fauna. A building may be permitted, but not at urban floor-area ratios and not without setbacks from drainage channels. A quarry may be conditionally allowed, subject to extraction limits, minimum distances from the boundary, and enforceable restoration obligations. None of this emerges from the notification itself. It must be specified in a Zonal Management Plan prepared after notification—and that plan, in almost every ESZ across India, has never been written.