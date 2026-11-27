An administrative order changing the revenue classification of nearly six hectares of land in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills has raised questions over the legal protection of forests earmarked for tourism development.

On October 6, 2026, Ajmer Divisional Commissioner Shakti Singh Rathore directed that 5.87 hectares of land near the historic Taragarh Fort be registered in revenue records as Rajasthan government land under the name 'Taragarh Fort Area'.

However, environmentalist Ashok Malik has challenged the decision, citing historical Forest Department notifications that he says establish the land's forest status.

The dispute comes as the Rajasthan government plans to develop Taragarh as a tourist destination. Its 2026-27 budget announced plans for amenities including parking facilities, gardens, cafés and a museum.

On November 13, Malik submitted a public interest representation to the Ajmer Development Authority and Ajmer Municipal Corporation, demanding that construction be halted until the land's forest status is clarified and the necessary statutory approvals are obtained.

He told Down To Earth that he was also taking the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Conflicting land records

The disputed land, located in the revenue village of Thok Maliyan in Ajmer, covers three zones totalling 58,688 square metres.

In his representation, Malik cited Forest Department notifications dated 11 August 1940, 25 March 1950 and June 16, 1951 to support his contention that the disputed area comprises forest land.

He also referred to a Rajasthan Forest Department notification issued on 6 October 2023, declaring the Ganga-Bhairav Valley Conservation Reserve under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The reserve includes the 468.421-hectare Taragarh Nazul Reserved Forest and the 10.52-hectare Ajmer Taragarh Reserved Forest.

Malik also cited documents prepared in December 2021 for the proposed Taragarh passenger ropeway project, which, he said, identified parts of the disputed land parcel, registered as Khasra No 6262, as protected forest.

The divisional commissioner's October 2026 order also refers to historical forest notifications. However, citing a joint survey conducted on June 9, 2022 and existing revenue records, it concluded that the Forest Department's possession of the disputed land had not been established.

The order noted that parts of the land were already registered in the names of various government departments.

It also recorded the Forest Department's position that the disputed land fell within the scope of forest notifications. Revenue authorities and other parties, meanwhile, relied on joint survey findings and earlier changes to land records.

Malik argued that physical possession by the Forest Department and the legal status of notified forest land were separate issues.

He called for historical forest maps, notifications and revenue records to be examined together to establish the precise boundaries of the disputed area.

Can revenue records override forest laws?

Malik argued that under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, prior approval from the central government is required for the diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes in specified circumstances.

Changing the classification of land in revenue records does not automatically confer such approval, he said.

He also cited Section 29(4) of the Rajasthan Forest Act, 1953, arguing that an administrative order issued by a revenue official could not substitute for the statutory process required to revoke the status of a protected forest.

His representation referred to several judicial decisions, including the Supreme Court's T N Godavarman and Tarun Bharat Sangh cases, concerning the application of forest conservation laws.

It also cited a Rajasthan High Court judgment of March 24, 2025 in the Mohammad Yakub case, which examined a dispute involving the 1940 Ajmer forest notification.

According to Malik, these rulings reinforce the principle that administrative decisions cannot override statutory forest protections.

He warned that construction undertaken without the necessary approvals could eventually result in demolition and land restoration, imposing additional costs on the public exchequer.

As a precedent, he cited the Seven Wonders Park and food court near Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake, where demolition was initiated following orders from the NGT and the Supreme Court.

Calls to halt construction

Malik has urged the Ajmer Development Authority and Municipal Corporation to suspend construction, excavation, tree felling, land clearing and other non-forestry activities on the disputed land.

He has called for a joint survey by the Forest and Revenue Departments to establish which portions of the three zones fall within notified forest areas and the Ganga-Bhairav Valley Conservation Reserve.

He has also demanded the publication of the tourism project's detailed plans, land maps, financial and administrative approvals, work orders and documents relating to forest clearance.

Malik has sought a response from both authorities within seven days of receiving his representation and warned that he would approach the NGT's Bhopal bench if construction proceeded on land subject to forest protection laws without the necessary approvals.