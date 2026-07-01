Liberating the king of timbers: Why Maharashtra's teak reform matters 

For more than two centuries, teak (Tectona grandis) was not just another tree in India. It was a strategic resource, a symbol of colonial power and one of the reasons the British Empire could dominate the seas.

In June 2026, Maharashtra quietly took a decision that may reshape the future of agroforestry in India. Through a notification under the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act, 1964 the state removed teak from the list of regulated tree species, substantially reducing barriers associated with harvesting farm-grown teak.

At first glance, the notification appears to be a routine administrative amendment. In reality, it marks the culmination of a policy shift that has been underway for more than a decade — a shift from controlling trees to encouraging farmers to grow them.

Timber that built empires

While the 1842 Nilambur plantation is generally regarded as the first documented scientific teak plantation in India, historical sources indicate that teak may have been planted earlier in the Ratnagiri region around 1680. These plantations were reportedly established under the Maratha admiral Kanhoji Angre, who served under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to support naval shipbuilding.

The rise of teak as a strategic resource gained further momentum during the late eighteenth century. As Britain's oak forests declined and naval competition intensified, the East India Company turned to the teak-rich forests of India and Myanmar. Teak's natural resistance to rot, termites and marine borers made it one of the most durable timbers available for shipbuilding.

Following the defeat of Tipu Sultan in 1799, British control over the teak forests of southern India expanded rapidly. Many early forest regulations were designed less for biodiversity conservation and more for securing timber supplies for the Empire's ships. Over time, teak acquired a special status within India's forest administration, and strict controls were imposed on its harvesting and movement.

Those controls continued long after Independence. Even when teak was grown by farmers on private lands, harvesting and transport often required permissions, documentation and regulatory clearances creating a hurdle for agroforestry expansion in India.