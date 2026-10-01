Madhya Pradesh forest department withdraws directive on community forest rights claims after protests

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has withdrawn a directive concerning the submission of Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights claims by village assemblies, following protests by Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities.

The withdrawal came three days after the Lok Swashasan Andolan, a platform of Adivasi and forest-dweller organisations and other groups, demanded the suspension of the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), alleging violations of the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

In a letter dated September 27, the organisation said that an August 6 directive had instructed regional PCCFs, divisional forest officers and chief wildlife wardens of protected areas to receive CFR rights claims from Gram Sabhas.

The group alleged that the directive interfered with the process established under the FRA for recognising community forest rights.