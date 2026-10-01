Madhya Pradesh forest department withdraws directive on community forest rights claims after protests

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has withdrawn a directive concerning the submission of Community Forest Resource (CFR) rights claims by village assemblies, following protests by Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities.
The withdrawal came three days after the Lok Swashasan Andolan, a platform of Adivasi and forest-dweller organisations and other groups, demanded the suspension of the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), alleging violations of the Forest Rights Act (FRA).
In a letter dated September 27, the organisation said that an August 6 directive had instructed regional PCCFs, divisional forest officers and chief wildlife wardens of protected areas to receive CFR rights claims from Gram Sabhas.
The group alleged that the directive interfered with the process established under the FRA for recognising community forest rights.
It argued that the forest department did not have the authority to issue such instructions or independently determine whether CFR rights were applicable.
The organisation also cited Rule 13(2) of the Forest Rights Rules, which specifies the evidence to be considered when determining community forest resource areas.
According to the group, the August 6 directive could allow forest officials to decide whether claims qualified for recognition, contrary to the procedures established under the legislation.
The Lok Swashasan Andolan further alleged that the PCCF had spread misinformation about the law and obstructed its implementation. It accused the official of directing regional forest authorities to act in violation of legislation enacted by Parliament.
In a letter dated September 30, the PCCF directed that the August 6 instructions be put on hold.
The September 30 letter represents a reversal of the earlier instructions, although the supplied copy does not establish whether they have been permanently withdrawn or temporarily suspended.