Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori seeks Centre’s permission to cut 150,000 sal trees affected by borer infestation

‘Trap tree’ campaign

Surendra Jatav, Sub-Divisional Officer with the Dindori Forest Department, told Down To Earth (DTE) that 1.47 million insects had been caught in the district by July 21. At Rs 2 per insect, the department has paid Rs 29.4 lakh so far, he said.

Jatav said the Forest Department was using the ‘trap tree’ method in three ranges: East Karanjia, West Karanjia and South Samanpur. East Karanjia is the worst-affected area, accounting for about 90 per cent of the insects caught so far.

He said the department had set up five collection centres to buy insects from local residents, and cards had been issued to those involved in the collection drive.

According to the department, 1,417,915 insects had been purchased as of July 21. Jatav estimated that the number could eventually reach about 2.5 million.

He said local tribal communities were cooperating with the campaign because it provided work and because they wanted to help protect the forest.