Maharashtra’s shift away from plantation targets is acknowledgement that ecological restoration is not only about forests

The newly announced “Green Maharashtra Commission” and Maharashtra’s 300 Crore Tree Plantation Mission (2026-2047) feels important because, perhaps for the first time at this scale, the conversation is slowly shifting from plantation targets toward landscape-level restoration, long-term survival, and ecological planning.

A government resolution issued on May 7, 2026, proposes increasing Maharashtra’s forest and tree cover to 33 per cent while integrating technology, habitat-based planning, and interdepartmental coordination.

Ecosystems, not “empty land”

One of the most important sections explicitly mentions that grasslands and wetlands should not be indiscriminately planted with trees and instead require ecosystem-specific restoration approaches.

This recognition that ecological restoration is not only about forests, but also about protecting open natural ecosystems such as grasslands and scrublands matters deeply.

Across India, open natural ecosystems are often misinterpreted as degraded or “empty” lands awaiting plantations. In reality, these open habitats support distinct ecological communities, traditional grazing systems, seasonal grass dynamics, and species evolutionarily adapted to open-country ecosystems. Recent ecological studies increasingly recognise that Indian grasslands, savannas, scrublands, and semi-arid ecosystems are naturally occurring and ecologically important landscapes with their own biodiversity and ecological functions, rather than simply degraded areas requiring conversion into forests. However, many of these ecosystems were historically categorised as “wastelands” within land-use policies, leading to large-scale plantation programs and land-use changes that frequently overlooked their ecological significance and biodiversity value.

Open natural ecosystems such as grasslands, scrublands, savannas, and semi-arid plains support highly specialised wildlife assemblages adapted to sparse canopy cover and heterogeneous vegetation structure. Species such as the Indian wolf (Canis lupus pallipes), striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena), Indian fox (Vulpes bengalensis), Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis), golden jackal (Canis aureus), blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra), chinkara (Gazella bennettii), lesser florican (Sypheotides indicus), migratory harriers (Circus spp.), Ashy-crowned sparrow-lark (Eremopterix griseus), many raptors including Montagu’s harrier (Circus pygargus) and Pallid harrier (Circus macrourus), short-toed snake eagle (Circaetus gallicus) and kestrels (Falco spp.), Amur falcon (Falco Amurensis) along with reptiles, and several small mammal communities like Indian Crested Porcupine (Hystrix indica) depend on these landscapes.