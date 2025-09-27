‘Maps with space for all’ is T V Sajeev’s profound gift to Malayalam literature

In the lush, undulating terrains of Kerala, where the Western Ghats cradle the land in their ancient embrace, nature’s symphony plays out in myriad forms. From the rustling of leaves to the chirping of endemic birds, every element contributes to a harmonious ecosystem. Yet, this delicate balance is increasingly threatened by human activities. Amidst this backdrop, T V Sajeev, a senior principal scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), has emerged as a formidable voice advocating for ecological conservation. His latest work, Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal (Maps with Space for All), is not just a collection of essays but a clarion call to recognise and preserve the intricate web of life that sustains Kerala’s biodiversity.

The scientist behind the words

Sajeev’s journey into the heart of Kerala’s ecosystems began over two decades ago. Specialising in forest entomology and invasive species management, he has dedicated his career to understanding the complexities of forest health and biodiversity. His research has led to significant findings on the spread of invasive plant species and their detrimental effects on native flora and fauna. For instance, his studies have highlighted the aggressive proliferation of species like Mikania micrantha and Senna spectabilis, which have outcompeted indigenous plants, leading to a decline in biodiversity.

Beyond his scientific endeavours, Sajeev has been an ardent advocate for environmental conservation. He has consistently raised concerns about the rampant illegal quarrying activities in the Western Ghats, which have led to devastating landslides and ecological degradation. His warnings about the unsustainable practices threatening Kerala’s natural heritage have been echoed in various forums, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues.

The book: A literary and scientific confluence

Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal is a testament to Sajeev’s ability to blend scientific insight with literary elegance. The title itself, translating to Maps with Space for All, encapsulates the essence of the book—a vision of an inclusive world where every entity, from the smallest microorganism to the towering trees, finds its place.

The essays within the collection delve into various facets of Kerala’s natural world. Sajeev explores the interconnections between different species, the impact of human activities on ecosystems, and the profound wisdom embedded in nature’s designs. His writing is imbued with a deep sense of empathy and respect for the environment, urging readers to perceive the natural world not as a resource to be exploited but as a community to be cherished.

One of the recurring themes in the book is the concept of interconnectedness. Sajeev illustrates how the actions of one species can ripple through the ecosystem, affecting countless others. This holistic perspective challenges the anthropocentric view that often dominates environmental discourse, advocating instead for a more inclusive approach that recognises the intrinsic value of all life forms.

Invasive species: The silent invaders

A significant portion of Sajeev’s scientific work has focused on the study of invasive species and their impact on Kerala’s ecosystems. Invasive plants, often introduced for ornamental or commercial purposes, have become a major threat to native biodiversity. Species like Mikania micrantha and Senna spectabilis have spread aggressively, outcompeting indigenous plants and altering the structure and function of ecosystems.

Sajeev’s research has provided valuable insights into the spread and management of these invasive species. His studies have highlighted the need for early detection and rapid response to prevent the establishment of invasive species in new areas. Furthermore, he emphasises the importance of restoring native vegetation to reclaim ecosystems affected by invasions.