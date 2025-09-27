‘Maps with space for all’ is T V Sajeev’s profound gift to Malayalam literature
In the lush, undulating terrains of Kerala, where the Western Ghats cradle the land in their ancient embrace, nature’s symphony plays out in myriad forms. From the rustling of leaves to the chirping of endemic birds, every element contributes to a harmonious ecosystem. Yet, this delicate balance is increasingly threatened by human activities. Amidst this backdrop, T V Sajeev, a senior principal scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), has emerged as a formidable voice advocating for ecological conservation. His latest work, Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal (Maps with Space for All), is not just a collection of essays but a clarion call to recognise and preserve the intricate web of life that sustains Kerala’s biodiversity.
The scientist behind the words
Sajeev’s journey into the heart of Kerala’s ecosystems began over two decades ago. Specialising in forest entomology and invasive species management, he has dedicated his career to understanding the complexities of forest health and biodiversity. His research has led to significant findings on the spread of invasive plant species and their detrimental effects on native flora and fauna. For instance, his studies have highlighted the aggressive proliferation of species like Mikania micrantha and Senna spectabilis, which have outcompeted indigenous plants, leading to a decline in biodiversity.
Beyond his scientific endeavours, Sajeev has been an ardent advocate for environmental conservation. He has consistently raised concerns about the rampant illegal quarrying activities in the Western Ghats, which have led to devastating landslides and ecological degradation. His warnings about the unsustainable practices threatening Kerala’s natural heritage have been echoed in various forums, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues.
The book: A literary and scientific confluence
Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal is a testament to Sajeev’s ability to blend scientific insight with literary elegance. The title itself, translating to Maps with Space for All, encapsulates the essence of the book—a vision of an inclusive world where every entity, from the smallest microorganism to the towering trees, finds its place.
The essays within the collection delve into various facets of Kerala’s natural world. Sajeev explores the interconnections between different species, the impact of human activities on ecosystems, and the profound wisdom embedded in nature’s designs. His writing is imbued with a deep sense of empathy and respect for the environment, urging readers to perceive the natural world not as a resource to be exploited but as a community to be cherished.
One of the recurring themes in the book is the concept of interconnectedness. Sajeev illustrates how the actions of one species can ripple through the ecosystem, affecting countless others. This holistic perspective challenges the anthropocentric view that often dominates environmental discourse, advocating instead for a more inclusive approach that recognises the intrinsic value of all life forms.
Invasive species: The silent invaders
A significant portion of Sajeev’s scientific work has focused on the study of invasive species and their impact on Kerala’s ecosystems. Invasive plants, often introduced for ornamental or commercial purposes, have become a major threat to native biodiversity. Species like Mikania micrantha and Senna spectabilis have spread aggressively, outcompeting indigenous plants and altering the structure and function of ecosystems.
Sajeev’s research has provided valuable insights into the spread and management of these invasive species. His studies have highlighted the need for early detection and rapid response to prevent the establishment of invasive species in new areas. Furthermore, he emphasises the importance of restoring native vegetation to reclaim ecosystems affected by invasions.
In Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal, Sajeev reflects on these issues, weaving them into his broader narrative about the interconnectedness of life. He urges readers to recognise the subtle yet profound impacts of invasive species and to take collective action to mitigate their spread.
The quarrying crisis: A call for action
Another pressing concern addressed in the book is the rampant illegal quarrying in the Western Ghats. Sajeev has been vocal about the detrimental effects of unregulated quarrying activities, which have led to soil erosion, habitat destruction, and increased vulnerability to landslides.
His research has shown that the removal of vegetation and the disruption of soil structures due to quarrying activities exacerbate the risk of landslides, particularly during the monsoon season. The 2020 Kavalappara landslide, which claimed the lives of several individuals, serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of unchecked quarrying.
In his essays, Sajeev delves into the human and ecological costs of illegal quarrying. He paints vivid pictures of communities displaced by landslides and ecosystems irreversibly altered by mining activities. Through his compelling narratives, he calls for stricter regulations and greater accountability in the quarrying sector.
A literary legacy: Connecting with Malayalam tradition
Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal is not just a scientific treatise but a work of literary art. Sajeev’s prose is rich with imagery and emotion, drawing readers into the landscapes he describes. His writing resonates with the traditions of Malayalam literature, echoing the works of luminaries like Sugathakumari, M V Krishnawarrier, and V T Induchoodan, who have explored the deep connections between humans and nature.
The book’s essays are infused with a lyrical quality that elevates them beyond mere observations. Sajeev’s reflections on the natural world are imbued with a sense of wonder and reverence, inviting readers to experience the beauty and complexity of Kerala’s ecosystems.
Through his writing, Sajeev continues the legacy of Malayalam writers who have used literature as a medium to engage with environmental issues. His work serves as a bridge between science and literature, demonstrating that the two can coexist and enrich one another.
The indispensable nature of the book
In an era marked by environmental crises and ecological degradation, Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal is a timely and essential contribution to Malayalam literature. The book offers readers a unique perspective on the natural world, combining scientific knowledge with literary expression to foster a deeper understanding of the environment.
Sajeev’s essays challenge readers to reconsider their relationship with nature, urging them to recognise the interconnectedness of all life forms and the importance of preserving biodiversity. His work serves as a call to action, inspiring individuals and communities to engage in conservation efforts and to advocate for policies that protect Kerala’s natural heritage.
Moreover, the book’s emphasis on the value of indigenous knowledge and the need for community involvement in conservation efforts highlights the importance of inclusive approaches to environmental protection. Sajeev’s work underscores the idea that effective conservation requires the participation of all stakeholders, from scientists and policymakers to local communities and individuals.
Conclusion
Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal is more than just a book; it is a testament to T V Sajeev’s dedication to understanding and preserving the intricate ecosystems of Kerala. Through his scientific expertise and literary eloquence, he has created a work that educates, inspires, and challenges readers to engage with the natural world in a meaningful way.
In a time when environmental issues are increasingly urgent, Sajeev’s book serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action. It reminds us that the health of our planet is intricately linked to our own well-being and that the preservation of biodiversity is not just an ecological imperative but a moral responsibility.
As readers turn the pages of Ellavarkkum Idamulla Bhoopadangal, they embark on a journey through Kerala’s diverse landscapes, guided by a scientist whose passion for nature is matched only by his commitment to its conservation. In doing so, they become part of a larger movement to protect and celebrate the rich tapestry of life that defines Kerala’s natural heritage.
K A Shaji is a South India–based journalist who has chronicled rural distress, caste and tribal realities, environmental struggles, and development fault lines, linking local battles with wider national and global questions of justice and survival
