MoTA champions tribal autonomy, upholding Gram Sabha rights in Chhattisgarh’s CFR management
MoTA reaffirms the authority of Gram Sabhas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to design and implement CFR management plans.
Decision strengthens tribal autonomy in Chhattisgarh, countering attempts by forest departments to dilute community control.
Agroforestry highlighted as a transformative model for ecological restoration, livelihood security and carbon sequestration.
Gram Sabha-led CFRMPs prioritise biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of minor forest produce and inclusive decision-making.
The move positions communities as frontline stewards of climate resilience, ecological justice and equitable development.
In a landmark affirmation of tribal rights, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has unequivocally reaffirmed its support for the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (FRA), taking a clear stance in favour of the autonomy of Community Forest Resource (CFR) Gram Sabhas.
In its response dated August 14, 2025 to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh — addressing concerns raised in letters from the Secretary, Department of Forest and Climate Change and the Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Department — MoTA clarified that CFR Gram Sabhas, through their Community Forest Resource Management Committees, hold sole authority to formulate CFR Management Plans (CFRMP). These plans must be tailored to their unique ecological, cultural and socio-economic contexts, as mandated by Rules 4(1)(e) and 4(1)(f) of the Forest Rights Rules and the Guidelines for Conservation, Management and Sustainable Use of Community Forest Resources (12 September 2023).
This stance marks a major setback for the — and by extension other state forest departments — which have attempted to undermine the autonomy of CFR Gram Sabhas by questioning the traditional knowledge of tribal communities in sustainably managing forest resources for livelihood security and climate resilience.
Flexible, community-led CFRMPs for Chhattisgarh’s forests
MoTA stressed that the forest and tribal welfare departments are facilitators, not controllers, with the District Level Committee/District Level Monitoring Committee tasked with integrating Gram Sabha-approved CFRMPs into broader conservation strategies, as outlined in Section 8.2(i) of the guidelines.
Rejecting one-size-fits-all models for Chhattisgarh’s diverse landscapes, MoTA’s joint communication of March 14, 2024 endorsed flexible, community-driven approaches under the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and Joint Governance for Upliftment and Adaptation framework.
To strengthen implementation, MoTA urged regular State-Level Monitoring Committee meetings, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to resolve disputes, build Gram Sabha capacity through training, and expedite CFR claim processing.
This affirmation not only upholds the rights of tribal communities to autonomously manage their forest resources but also sends a strong message to state forest departments seeking to dilute the FRA’s intent. It reinforces the principle that tribal autonomy is paramount for sustainable forest management and climate resilience.
Communities as forest guardians
Unlike the Forest Department’s conservation and management plans, which have historically prioritised timber extraction to meet industrial demand, often sidelining the vital role forests play in sustaining the livelihoods of millions of forest-dwelling communities, particularly tribal populations. Gram Sabha-led CFRMPs under the FRA offer a transformative, community-driven alternative.
These plans empower Gram Sabhas to design and implement strategies suited to their ecological, cultural and socio-economic contexts, ensuring a balance between conservation and livelihood enhancement. By prioritising sustainable use, CFRMPs can promote practices such as agroforestry, minor forest produce (MFP) harvesting and eco-friendly enterprises that not only preserve biodiversity but also alleviate poverty and generate diverse employment opportunities. For example, forest-based enterprises such as beekeeping, medicinal plant cultivation and handicraft production enable communities to earn a livelihood while maintaining ecological integrity.
Moreover, CFRMPs advance social equity by involving marginalised groups, including women and tribal youth, in decision-making and economic activity, aligning with the FRA’s vision of environmental justice. This community-led model stands in stark contrast to the top-down, extractive approaches of the past, positioning Gram Sabhas as stewards of both sustainable forest management and resilient livelihoods.
Agroforestry is a dynamic land-use system that deliberately integrates trees, shrubs or other woody perennials with agricultural crops and/or livestock on the same plot, creating diverse, productive and sustainable landscapes. According to the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry, agroforestry encompasses land-use systems and technologies where woody perennials are purposefully combined with crops or animals in spatial or temporal arrangements to optimise ecological and economic benefits.
In a , American agricultural scientist PK Ramachandran Nair similarly defined it as a collective term for practices in which trees, shrubs, palms or bamboos are deliberately integrated with agriculture to enhance productivity, profitability and environmental health.
For CFR Gram Sabhas, agroforestry provides a transformative tool to address environmental, economic and social challenges. By blending traditional ecological knowledge with modern practices, it fosters resilient land-use systems that strengthen livelihoods, restore degraded forests, prevent soil erosion, improve rainwater retention and sequester carbon.
This integrated approach empowers local communities, aligns with their rights under the FRA, and promotes sustainable development while safeguarding cultural and ecological heritage.
Sustainable livelihoods and ecological resilience
Agroforestry offers a transformative pathway for Community Forest Rights (CFR) Gram Sabhas across the country by blending traditional knowledge with sustainable practices to enhance livelihoods and strengthen ecological resilience. Below are the key ways in which agroforestry can serve as a game-changer for CFR Gram Sabhas:
Diverse livelihoods for CFR Gram Sabha prosperity
Agroforestry diversifies income sources by combining timber, minor forest produce (MFPs) and agricultural yields. For example, communities can cultivate high-value crops such as fruits, nuts and medicinal plants alongside trees that provide timber or fuelwood. This reduces reliance on single-crop farming, mitigates risks from market fluctuations and ensures year-round income.
Livestock integration such as silvopasture can also support dairy or poultry farming, further enhancing economic stability. Training programmes and market linkages can empower Gram Sabhas to process and sell value-added products, such as herbal medicines or handicrafts, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance.
Promoting reforestation and forest regeneration
Agroforestry facilitates the restoration of degraded forest lands by integrating native tree species into agricultural systems. Tree-borne oilseeds (TBOs) such as Neem (Azadirachta indica), Mohua (Madhuca longifolia syn. Madhuca indica), Karanja (Pongamia pinnata syn. Millettia pinnata), Sal (Shorea robusta) and bamboo (commonly Bambusa vulgaris or Dendrocalamus strictus) can be planted alongside crops, helping restore biodiversity and revive ecosystem services.
This approach aligns with the Forest Rights Act (FRA), enabling Gram Sabhas to manage and regenerate community forest resources. By prioritising indigenous species, agroforestry enhances habitat connectivity for wildlife, supports pollinators, and preserves traditional ecological knowledge—ensuring long-term forest health.
Preventing soil erosion
Tree roots stabilise soil, reducing erosion caused by wind and water, particularly in hilly or degraded CFR landscapes. Agroforestry systems such as contour planting or alley cropping act as natural barriers against soil runoff during heavy rains. The addition of organic matter from leaf litter and crop residues improves soil structure and fertility, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and promoting sustainable land management.
Enhancing rainwater retention
Agroforestry improves water conservation by increasing soil infiltration and reducing surface runoff. Tree canopies intercept rainfall, limiting evaporation, while deep root systems tap into groundwater and help maintain soil moisture during dry spells. Agroforestry-based watershed management practices can recharge aquifers, improve irrigation availability and sustain local water bodies. This is critical for both agriculture and domestic use in CFR areas.
Optimising productive land use
Agroforestry maximises land productivity by enabling multiple uses of the same plot. For instance, intercropping shade-tolerant crops such as millets or pulses with fruit or timber trees ensures efficient use of space and resources. This approach is particularly valuable in CFR regions with limited arable land, as it improves food security, diversifies production and reduces pressure on forests by discouraging slash-and-burn practices.
Building resilience to climate change
Agroforestry enhances climate resilience by creating diversified, adaptable farming systems. Trees act as windbreaks, regulate microclimates and provide shade, protecting crops and livestock from extreme weather. Mixed agroforestry systems buffer against climate variability, such as erratic rainfall or drought, ensuring more stable yields. By integrating climate-resilient species, Gram Sabhas can adapt to changing conditions while sustaining productivity.
Sequestering carbon and mitigating climate change
Agroforestry is a powerful tool for carbon sequestration, as trees absorb CO₂ and store it in biomass and soil. By incorporating trees into agricultural landscapes, CFR Gram Sabhas can contribute to global climate goals while potentially accessing carbon credit markets. This not only generates additional income but also positions communities as key actors in climate action, aligning with national and international environmental commitments.
Empowering communities and preserving culture
Agroforestry aligns with the rights and responsibilities of Gram Sabhas under the FRA, enabling them to manage forest resources sustainably. By involving women, youth and marginalised groups in planning and implementation, it fosters social equity and community cohesion. Agroforestry also preserves cultural practices tied to traditional crops and trees, strengthening indigenous identity and knowledge systems.
Seeding a greener, equitable future
Agroforestry in CFR-recognised areas under the FRA provides a robust and sustainable framework for harmonising ecological conservation with socio-economic progress. By integrating trees, crops and livestock on CFR lands, agroforestry delivers multiple benefits: enhanced livelihoods through diverse income sources such as MFPs; improved food security through intercropping; and ecological gains including soil conservation, rainwater retention, biodiversity preservation and carbon sequestration.
For Gram Sabhas, this approach not only builds climate resilience but also empowers communities to exercise their rights as stewards of forest resources, blending indigenous knowledge with scientific forest management practices.
This synergy fosters self-reliance, preserves cultural heritage and supports equitable development, particularly for women and tribal communities. Yet unlocking agroforestry’s full potential requires overcoming challenges such as bureaucratic resistance, legal ambiguities and limited technical expertise.
Collaborative efforts involving government agencies, non governmental organisations and local stakeholders are crucial to streamline policy implementation, provide capacity-building support and ensure access to markets and resources. Aligning agroforestry initiatives with national schemes such as MGNREGA and the Green India Mission could further amplify their impact.
By overcoming these hurdles, Gram Sabhas can realise the FRA’s vision of environmental justice, transforming CFR lands into vibrant, productive ecosystems. Agroforestry stands as a beacon of resilience and sustainability, paving the way for a greener, more inclusive future where communities thrive in harmony with their forests, securing ecological and economic prosperity for generations to come.
Chitta Ranjan Pani is an independent researcher on livelihood and natural resource governance.
