MoTA champions tribal autonomy, upholding Gram Sabha rights in Chhattisgarh’s CFR management

Agroforestry offers a transformative pathway for Community Forest Rights (CFR) Gram Sabhas across the country by blending traditional knowledge with sustainable practices to enhance livelihoods and strengthen ecological resilience. Below are the key ways in which agroforestry can serve as a game-changer for CFR Gram Sabhas:

Diverse livelihoods for CFR Gram Sabha prosperity

Agroforestry diversifies income sources by combining timber, minor forest produce (MFPs) and agricultural yields. For example, communities can cultivate high-value crops such as fruits, nuts and medicinal plants alongside trees that provide timber or fuelwood. This reduces reliance on single-crop farming, mitigates risks from market fluctuations and ensures year-round income.

Livestock integration such as silvopasture can also support dairy or poultry farming, further enhancing economic stability. Training programmes and market linkages can empower Gram Sabhas to process and sell value-added products, such as herbal medicines or handicrafts, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Promoting reforestation and forest regeneration

Agroforestry facilitates the restoration of degraded forest lands by integrating native tree species into agricultural systems. Tree-borne oilseeds (TBOs) such as Neem (Azadirachta indica), Mohua (Madhuca longifolia syn. Madhuca indica), Karanja (Pongamia pinnata syn. Millettia pinnata), Sal (Shorea robusta) and bamboo (commonly Bambusa vulgaris or Dendrocalamus strictus) can be planted alongside crops, helping restore biodiversity and revive ecosystem services.

This approach aligns with the Forest Rights Act (FRA), enabling Gram Sabhas to manage and regenerate community forest resources. By prioritising indigenous species, agroforestry enhances habitat connectivity for wildlife, supports pollinators, and preserves traditional ecological knowledge—ensuring long-term forest health.

Preventing soil erosion

Tree roots stabilise soil, reducing erosion caused by wind and water, particularly in hilly or degraded CFR landscapes. Agroforestry systems such as contour planting or alley cropping act as natural barriers against soil runoff during heavy rains. The addition of organic matter from leaf litter and crop residues improves soil structure and fertility, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and promoting sustainable land management.

Enhancing rainwater retention

Agroforestry improves water conservation by increasing soil infiltration and reducing surface runoff. Tree canopies intercept rainfall, limiting evaporation, while deep root systems tap into groundwater and help maintain soil moisture during dry spells. Agroforestry-based watershed management practices can recharge aquifers, improve irrigation availability and sustain local water bodies. This is critical for both agriculture and domestic use in CFR areas.

Optimising productive land use

Agroforestry maximises land productivity by enabling multiple uses of the same plot. For instance, intercropping shade-tolerant crops such as millets or pulses with fruit or timber trees ensures efficient use of space and resources. This approach is particularly valuable in CFR regions with limited arable land, as it improves food security, diversifies production and reduces pressure on forests by discouraging slash-and-burn practices.

Building resilience to climate change

Agroforestry enhances climate resilience by creating diversified, adaptable farming systems. Trees act as windbreaks, regulate microclimates and provide shade, protecting crops and livestock from extreme weather. Mixed agroforestry systems buffer against climate variability, such as erratic rainfall or drought, ensuring more stable yields. By integrating climate-resilient species, Gram Sabhas can adapt to changing conditions while sustaining productivity.

Sequestering carbon and mitigating climate change

Agroforestry is a powerful tool for carbon sequestration, as trees absorb CO₂ and store it in biomass and soil. By incorporating trees into agricultural landscapes, CFR Gram Sabhas can contribute to global climate goals while potentially accessing carbon credit markets. This not only generates additional income but also positions communities as key actors in climate action, aligning with national and international environmental commitments.

Empowering communities and preserving culture

Agroforestry aligns with the rights and responsibilities of Gram Sabhas under the FRA, enabling them to manage forest resources sustainably. By involving women, youth and marginalised groups in planning and implementation, it fosters social equity and community cohesion. Agroforestry also preserves cultural practices tied to traditional crops and trees, strengthening indigenous identity and knowledge systems.