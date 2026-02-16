‘No good ground to interfere’: NGT approves Andaman-Nicobar port project, dismisses all petitions

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cleared the way for a controversial mega port project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rejecting a series of petitions that warned of potentially devastating ecological damage and violations of environmental norms and coastal regulations.

The NGT has granted approval for the proposed port at Galathea Bay on Great Nicobar Island, allowing the project to proceed subject to the environmental clearance (EC) already granted and compliance with the Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019 (ICRZ-2019).

Galathea Bay, on Great Nicobar Island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, is considered both ecologically sensitive and strategically significant. The area was once a nesting site for rare leatherback turtles and is now set to host the International Container Transshipment Port, which would become India’s 13th major port.

The NGT’s Eastern Regional Bench in Kolkata issued its order on 16 February on behalf of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, alongside Justices Dinesh Kumar Singh and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert members A Senthil Vel, Afroz Ahmed and Ishwar Singh.