No pests, no disease: Why have 25,000 teak trees died in Madhya Pradesh?

More than 25,000 mature teak trees have died across forests in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district over the past three years, with investigations pointing to prolonged drought, heat stress and disrupted water transport within the trees as possible causes.

A tree-by-tree GPS survey led by Pradeep Mishra, deputy conservator of forests and working plan officer in Betul, recorded the dead trees across 16,800 hectares in five ranges of the West Betul forest division.

The findings have raised concerns about the impact of changing climatic conditions on teak forests, which have significant ecological and commercial value.

Betul is one of India's major teak-producing districts, generating more than Rs 100 crore annually from timber harvesting, according to Mishra. Teak trees generally take 20-25 years to reach commercial maturity, making the loss of older trees particularly significant.

Teak is valued for its high-quality timber and plays an important economic and ecological role in India's tropical forests. It is naturally resistant to several pests and diseases because it contains compounds such as tectoquinone, lapachol and deoxylapachol, which also contribute to its durability, according to the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education-Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI).