SOE 2026: Not healthy green

Forests are widely regarded as the global carbon sinks, capturing almost 50 per cent of fossil-fuel emissions. Currently, forests sequester around 30 per cent of the anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. South Asia continues to be a carbon sink with India being the largest contributor, both as a source and a sink. Despite covering mere 2 per cent of the global forest cover, Indian forests contribute about 7 per cent to the global carbon sinks, as it lies in tropical and sub-tropical regions of higher carbon uptake.

Indian forests host four of the 36 biodiversity hotspots, and two of eight hottest biodiversity hotspots in the world. India is also the second largest contributor to the global greening, and amongst the hotspot regions of land-atmosphere interactions. Forest carbon sequestration capacity is a key aspect in policy development and a crucial strategy to land based climate change mitigation.

Indian vegetated regions are greening due to climate change and anthropogenic activities. India’s greening is largely (86.5 per cent) contributed by croplands due to improved irrigation and better land management techniques. The major greening hotspot in India is the dryland region of the Great Thar desert due to improved moisture availability attributed to the changes in Indian summer monsoon and irrigation, and agricultural intensification. Indian forests have also been greening in recent decade (2010-2019) in comparison to the previous decade (2000-2009) with an addition of about 3.1 per cent new leaf area during the period. There are various land development initiatives, including the National Afforestation Programme (NAP) and the Green India Mission (GIM), executed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), which emphasise and reinforce plantations and afforestation efforts in India during the past decades.