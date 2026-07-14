Odisha’s recognition of habitat rights for PVTGs marks a revolution in forest rights

Early groundwork

Before Odisha’s statewide effort, important groundwork had already been laid through pilot initiatives between 2013 and 2016.

Vasundhara, a non-government organisation, helped facilitate these efforts with District Level Committees, Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and PVTG traditional institutions. The process followed a 2014 national study by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme, which proposed a broad approach for determining habitat rights while identifying recurring obstacles: absence of guidelines, confusion over non-forest land within habitats and limited awareness among officials.

One such effort began in 2014 with the Kutia Kondh of Kandhamal. It found that the community’s habitat did not rest on a single boundary, but on a nested structure of clan territories built from smaller padars — hill-centred landscapes unified by reverence for the sacred grove of Sapangada. With more than 100 clan territories across about 168 hamlets, claims were pursued clan by clan before consolidation.

A parallel process with the semi-nomadic Mankirdia, or Birhor, of Mayurbhanj covered nine villages on the fringes of Similipal forest. It documented their dependence on siali fibre collection, newly secured as minor forest produce under the Act, and ended with all nine villages agreeing to a single shared claim.

These pilots shaped the methodology later applied statewide: reliance on traditional institutions, layered clan-level mapping, and recognition of habitat as cultural and genealogical as much as geographic.

Mapping potential habitats

This background led the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute, Bhubaneswar, under Odisha’s ST & SC Development Department, with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Vasundhara, to undertake a statewide study in 2021 to map potential habitat rights for all 13 PVTGs.

Across 20 Micro Project Areas, the study combined Census and 2015 baseline data, hand-drawn community maps and GIS overlays. It used geographic, livelihood and socio-cultural markers to delineate each habitat.

Potential habitat maps were prepared for 11 of the 13 PVTGs across 17 Micro Projects, totalling about 2.27 million hectares. The Mankirdia habitat alone accounted for more than 812,000 hectares, followed by the Juang at 440,924 hectares across three districts and the Paudi Bhuyan at 386,468 hectares. The Kutia Kondh and Bonda habitats were the smallest, at 63,374 hectares and 65,861 hectares respectively.

Two communities, the Lodha of Mayurbhanj and the Lanjia Saora of Gajapati and Rayagada, opted instead for Individual Forest Rights and Community Forest Rights village by village.

Nine PVTGs across 14 Micro Projects carried claims to the Sub-Divisional Level Committee. The Mankirdia claim alone reached the District Level Committee by 2022. The rest followed in 2024, when all 10 claims were approved and titles distributed.