Palmyra trees offering twin benefits in Odisha

Palmyra palm trees are proving beneficial to Odisha in a two-fold way. The tall trees are helpful in the reduction of deaths due to lightning during monsoon, and at the same time, provide food to elephants during the lean season.

Apart from paddy, sugarcane and bananas, elephants love to gorge on palm tree fruits, known as tala in Odia and tal in Bangla. The blackish coloured round fruits ripen in July-August, a period when elephants do not get much food, either in the forest or in the paddy fields.

Odisha has started a major palm tree plantation drive across its 30 districts. Once planted, the young seedlings take a number of years to grow. Even a few years back, palm was not a protected species in the state. Its illegal felling and sale were permitted and carried out by merchants from outside, especially from Tamil Nadu. However, this is now banned.

According to NVK Ashraf, who works at the Wildlife Trust of India, the number of Palmyra palm trees is on the decline. “It is found in a few states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu on unused lands and along agricultural bunds. It is the state tree of Tamil Nadu.”

Offering twin benefits

In Angul district of Odisha, palm trees are mainly grown on private lands, especially on bunds in farmlands. The straight trees absorb lightning strikes and protect farmers as well as agricultural workers. Elephants also consume palm fruits. Though it is not their primary food source, the animals like its sweet taste.

In a letter dated 2022 and addressed to the forest department headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Biswajit Mohanty, secretary of non-profit Wildlife Society of Orissa, had urged that palm trees could reduce human-elephant conflict by providing food for the animals as well as arrest deaths due to lightning strikes. He feared that the indiscriminate felling of palm trees by timber merchants would lead to a rapid depletion of food meant for elephants.

In the letter, Mohanty claimed to have provided photographs as well as GPS coordinates earlier of felled trees and sawn logs of palm trees noticed in Angul and Dhenkanal. In Odisha, Dhenkanal has a high incidence of human-elephant conflict. In both the districts, drones are being used to tackle human-elephant conflict.

Remarking on the letter, Angul divisional forest officer Nitish Kumar said palm trees are still in plenty in the district. “Earlier, a few cases of palm trees being felled by timber merchants had come forward. In the past, traders could cut them without having permits. But this is not the case now anymore, as an order was passed prohibiting its felling in 2023.” He added that in the past, there has been a considerable demand for palm timber, which is durable, from Kolkata. This led to rampant felling. But now as permit is required to fell palm trees, arrests can be made for illegal felling of the trees.