Red alert over green menace: How South India is fighting back against the Senna invasion

In the Tholpetty range of Wayanad, Kerala has recorded India’s first science-based, community-driven eradication of Senna spectabilis. Over 383 acres of infested forest have been cleared, 46,450 trees uprooted, their root systems destroyed to prevent regrowth. The eco-restoration covers 560 acres in total and already the forest is showing signs of recovery: grasses sprout where none had grown for decades, herbs return, birdsong fills the air and elephant dung reappears in areas once abandoned by wildlife.

“This was not a cosmetic operation. We went deep, literally,” said Meera Chandran, co-founder of the Wayanad-based group Forest First Samithi. “Cutting doesn’t work. Senna resprouts. We had to pull out every root.”

A breakthrough came when marine engineer A Anand designed a lightweight, hand-held uprooting tool. It allowed even untrained workers to extract entire root balls, making eradication feasible on a large scale.

Behind this success lies what is being called the “Wayanad model”: a partnership between the Kerala Forest Department, Forest First Samithi and tribal youth from the Kurichiya and Kattunaikka communities. They were trained not just as labourers but as guardians of restoration.

“We grew up watching these forests change,” said a young tribal worker from Mananthavady. “Earlier, you could walk for hours in Senna thickets without hearing a bird. Now, the forest is alive again.”

Restoration efforts have already seen 80 native tree species replanted, 15 indigenous grasses return naturally and 184 bird species documented in post-Senna zones. Large mammals are following, as elephants and deer are once again frequenting reclaimed patches.