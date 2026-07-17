Residents, activists converge on ‘Saat Mod’ in Dehradun, as authorities prepare to fell 4,369 trees

Public resistance is gathering strength in Uttarakhand again as authorities plan to fell 4,369 trees in the ‘Saat Mod’ area of Dehradun district as part of the Bhaniawala-Jolly Grant-Rishikesh four-/six-lane project. Of these, 754 trees will be transplanted, while 3,605 will be cut.

The Bhaniawala-Jolly Grant-Rishikesh four/six laning project on National Highway 7 is approximately 20 kilometres long. Being built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the project will cost approximately Rs 743 crore.

Explaining the need for the project, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement, “The existing two-lane road, which passes through the forest, carries approximately 18,456 vehicles daily. This is equivalent to approximately 15,088 Passenger Car Units (PCUs). With traffic expected to increase further due to tourism, airport connectivity, and the Char Dham Yatra, widening the road has become necessary.”

“The current two-lane road has sharp turns, forested terrain, and constant movement of buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles. These factors lead to traffic jams and accidents. The four-lane road will improve the geometry of the road, make the journey comfortable, and modern safety features will make travel safer for both locals and tourists.”

Environmental activist Reenu Paul filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in court, raising concerns about the project’s environmental and elephant corridor destruction. In January of this year, the High Court of Uttarakhand at Nainital closed proceedings on the petition and directed all parties to await the outcome of similar cases pending before the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, while hearing a clarification petition filed by the NHAI in the matter, the high court stated that the interim stay on tree felling, previously imposed in March, had never been extended. This meant that no legal order existed to stop the project.

The high court also stated that the forest department not granting NHAI permission to cut trees is a separate issue and that the NHAI can take separate legal action. The court reiterated that issues related to the elephant corridor and the environment are already pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court’s decisions in cases such as Anita Kandwal vs. State of Uttarakhand are pending. The high court stated that all options are open to all parties.

Paul, the petitioner in the case, told Down To Earth that the NHAI arbitrarily interpreted the court’s decision and began felling trees. She has also filed a contempt of court application in the Supreme Court against the tree felling. Paul expressed hope that the case will be heard the coming week on July 20 or 21.

Dehradun-based environmental activist and civil engineer Ashish Garg submitted an alternative proposal to the NHAI for widening the road. After the NHAI rejected it, he took the matter to court. Garg says the court appreciated his proposal and directed him to submit a detailed plan. He adds that only the government can prepare a detailed project report, as it would involve multiple agencies and be a costly undertaking.

However, amidst all this legal process and complications, the NHAI has begun felling trees in the Saat Mod area. Environmental activists and local citizens are arriving in large numbers to protest. On July 15, people celebrated Kala Harela at Saat Mod as a mark of protest. Harela, dedicated to Lord Shiva and the Goddess Parvati, is a festival dedicated to greenery, agriculture, and environmental protection.