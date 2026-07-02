Sticky decline

Lac cultivation these days is no less than a gamble; it all hinges on the weather,” says Mahavir Sahu, a farmer from Tangkarkala village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district. “Last winter, I lost half of my lac crop because of dense fog and excessive mist,” Sahu tells Down To Earth (DTE). This spelt huge losses for Sahu and his two farm partners, who have for the past three years leased over 100 trees of Indian jujube (Zizyphus mauritiana) in the village to grow lac.

Secreted by lac insects, primarily Kerria lacca, this natural polymer is used in products ranging from bangles to cosmetics to food processing. Its refined form, shellac, is used in pharmaceuticals as a moisture-resistant coating agent for tablets and capsules. In defence, shellac is used to coat small arms and power cartridges. Different forms of lac find use in aircraft, furniture polish, perfumes and toys. In India, Kerria lacca has two genetically distinct forms: rangeeni and kusmi, which differ by lifecycle, host plants and nature of lac. Rangeeni lac, named for its deep red colour, is harvested from trees like Indian jujube and palash (Butea monosperma). It is cultivated in two cycles: summer (October-November to June-July) and winter (June-July to October-November). The lighter-coloured kusmi lac comes from trees like kusum (Schleichera oleosa). Its cycles are shorter, with the summer crop grown from January-February to June-July and winter crop from June-July to January-February.