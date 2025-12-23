The Apatanis of Arunachal and their elegant bamboo craft

India’s Northeast accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the total bamboo resource of the country. Arunachal Pradesh, home to 26 major and 105 sub-tribes, has more bamboo and cane diversity than any other state of India.
One of the most famous tribes of Arunachal, known for its craftsmanship, is the Apatani of the Ziro Valley.
The tribe has been famous for managing bamboo plantations for several decades and possesses a wealth of knowledge for using and managing bamboo and cane resources.
The Apatani use different bamboo types for everything from houses, furniture (tables, chairs), and farm tools (handles) to daily essentials like mats, baskets (grain, beer containers, plates), spoons, and even smoking pipes, showcasing intricate weaving for home decor, utility, and even ceremonial items, with artisans creating unique souvenirs reflecting their deep cultural connection to this versatile resource.