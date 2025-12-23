Forests

The Apatanis of Arunachal and their elegant bamboo craft

Apatani artisans create unique bamboo souvenirs, reflecting their deep cultural connection to this versatile resource
The Apatanis of Arunachal and their elegant bamboo craft
The Apatani tribe, like others in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, are known for their bamboo crafts.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

India’s Northeast accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the total bamboo resource of the country. Arunachal Pradesh, home to 26 major and 105 sub-tribes, has more bamboo and cane diversity than any other state of India. 

The Apatanis of Arunachal and their elegant bamboo craft
The tribe has been famous for managing bamboo plantations for several decades.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

One of the most famous tribes of Arunachal, known for its craftsmanship, is the Apatani of the Ziro Valley.

The tribe has been famous for managing bamboo plantations for several decades and possesses a wealth of knowledge for using and managing bamboo and cane resources.

The Apatanis of Arunachal and their elegant bamboo craft
The Apatanis’ unique bamboo souvenirs reflect their deep cultural connection to this versatile resource. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The Apatani use different bamboo types for everything from houses, furniture (tables, chairs), and farm tools (handles) to daily essentials like mats, baskets (grain, beer containers, plates), spoons, and even smoking pipes, showcasing intricate weaving for home decor, utility, and even ceremonial items, with artisans creating unique souvenirs reflecting their deep cultural connection to this versatile resource. 

Northeast
Arunachal Pardesh
Bamboo
apatanis
bamboo cultivation

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in