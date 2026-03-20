The global rise of Mahua risks severing its local Adivasi roots

Maharashtra completes this pattern of systemic neglect by framing Mahua within restrictive excise categories, effectively enabling corporate appropriation while sidelining the very communities that have sustained it for generations. Reforms have tinkered at the margins, but the core issue remains untouched: the absence of tribal-controlled value chains. Across states, a stark contradiction emerges—Mahua is celebrated as a symbol of heritage and development in policy narratives, yet on the ground it continues to anchor a cycle of vulnerability. What is projected as progress remains, for tribal collectors, an illusion—where dignity is deferred, security is uncertain, and empowerment exists only in official rhetoric.

The absence of mechanisms to balance prices and protect cultural use from global market pressures is the most glaring failure. Governments promote Mahua as a premium export while criminalising local consumption through restrictive licensing, raids, and punitive policing. Export figures are prioritised over people, and markets over culture. Mahua is exalted abroad but treated domestically as a law-and-order concern. Policymakers offer no explanation for this contradiction. While Adivasis may hold cultural rights over Mahua, their economic rights remain fragmented, tightly controlled, and marginalised. As global demand rises, future export contracts will inevitably follow; yet, if local communities are priced out, Mahua’s boom threatens to hollow out the social and cultural fabric that has sustained it for generations. This is not empowerment—it is dispossession masquerading as celebration.

Retaining access to Mahua

Even as the export of Mahua beyond India has begun to gather pace, reports of a steady decline in Mahua flower production over the past 12-13 years have pushed forest-dependent communities—especially Adivasis—into deep distress. In Madhya Pradesh, where tribal communities traditionally sold Mahua to the Girijan Cooperative Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce Federation, the trade has remained sluggish for the past two years. Experts attribute this downturn to climate change and the shrinking population of Mahua trees. Shifts in the flowering season have severely affected yields, with production dropping by nearly 25 per cent over the past decade. Erratic temperature patterns—warmer days coupled with colder mornings and nights—have disrupted flowering cycles.

Across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, minor forest produce contributes between 10 and 55 per cent of household income, while nearly 80 per cent of forest dwellers depend on forests for 25-50 per cent of their food needs. Women remain central to this economy. Yet, the complex web linking collectors, middlemen, and markets continues to disadvantage Adivasis. With no storage facilities, they are forced to sell Mahua at low prices to repay debts, only to buy it back later at higher rates for their own consumption.

As export demand rises, a pressing question emerges: will Adivasis retain access to their own Mahua? In Kaimur and Rohtas districts of Bihar, nearly a hundred tribal villages have been denied permission by the forest department to collect Mahua for over four decades—raising fears of similar restrictions elsewhere. Last year witnessed neither quality production nor active markets. With reduced sales but persistent household needs, the question remains—will Adivasis be able to afford Mahua at rising prices, or will they sink deeper into cycles of debt?

Solutions exist, but they demand political will and administrative clarity. Export and domestic consumption must be governed by distinct price regimes, ensuring that global trade does not cannibalise local cultural practices. Community-based processing units, run by tribal cooperatives and women’s collectives, can enable value addition at the source rather than in distant industrial hubs. Legalisation, accompanied by safeguards, should replace criminalisation, allowing Mahua liquor to be treated as a traditional food product rather than contraband. This would reduce adulteration, strengthen quality control, and protect lives. Above all, tribal collectors must be central to the value chain—not marginal participants—sharing equitably in the economic benefits of the flower they have safeguarded for centuries.

Story of power

Mahua is more than a commodity—it is a living repository of culture, identity, and resilience. India stands at a crossroads. The global rise of Mahua risks severing its local roots. International applause is hollow unless the benefits reach the communities living under the Mahua tree. Development cannot be measured in tonnes exported, contracts signed, or headlines flashed in the media. It must be measured in justice delivered, dignity restored, and the sustenance of cultural life. The flower, the forest, and the people who nurture them cannot be treated as mere collateral in the pursuit of profit.

Ultimately, Mahua’s story is a story of power—who holds it, who loses it, and who deserves it. India must decide whether Mahua will remain a commodity captured by markets, leaving its custodians alienated and impoverished, or whether it can become a source of rightful prosperity for those who have protected and sustained it for centuries.

Mahua’s future must be one of justice, dignity, and inclusion, or the cultural and economic betrayal will endure long after the flowers have left the forest.