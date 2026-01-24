Forests
The Last Tree
A poem on a meeting between a wayfarer and a tree about to be cut
On a harsh, sun-scorched path
I walked slowly, worn and weary;
as I moved on, the cool memories
of roadside moments from the past
came raining down within me.
At the end of that relentless journey,
at a corner, stood a tree,
its body wrapped in leaves.
Casting aside all doubt that it was a dream,
I sat beside it,
soaking in its shade
and resting my head there.
Though the soothing coolness
slowly closed my eyes,
a sobbing sound reached my ears —
it was the tree itself;
my heart shuddered.
With a heart aching in pain, it spoke to me:
“I will not be able to spread my shade
for many more days.
Cut down, I now remain only as a remnant.
I am the last tree —
savour this shade.”
Surendran is Editor, Down To Earth Malayalam