On a harsh, sun-scorched path

I walked slowly, worn and weary;

as I moved on, the cool memories

of roadside moments from the past

came raining down within me.

At the end of that relentless journey,

at a corner, stood a tree,

its body wrapped in leaves.

Casting aside all doubt that it was a dream,

I sat beside it,

soaking in its shade

and resting my head there.

Though the soothing coolness

slowly closed my eyes,

a sobbing sound reached my ears —

it was the tree itself;

my heart shuddered.

With a heart aching in pain, it spoke to me:

“I will not be able to spread my shade

for many more days.

Cut down, I now remain only as a remnant.

I am the last tree —

savour this shade.”