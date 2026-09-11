The quiet acts that keep India’s forests alive

The sight stayed with me. I was so impressed that I too began carrying tree seeds occasionally during my field visits, hoping to sow them wherever I found suitable spots. I could not, however, match his consistency. For him, it seemed to have become a natural part of his field routine.

Years later, another incident brought that memory back. Recently, a few young forest guards approached me with a request to depute some additional staff to a plantation closure (unit) for a day. A portion of its fencing had fallen and damaged, and they wanted to repair it so that cattle could not enter and damage the plantation.

It was their own suggestion. They had noticed the problem and wanted to attend to it. While arranging the additional staff, I came to know that these guards had themselves been sowing horse chestnut and walnut in and around the plantation. Their concern about the damaged fencing was therefore more than a routine maintenance issue. They did not want cattle to enter and damage the plants they had helped establish.

Forest guards spend much of their working lives in the field. They patrol their beats, keep watch over plantations, deal with grazing and other pressures, maintain forest infrastructure and respond to problems that arise on the ground. Because they repeatedly walk the same routes and observe the same areas, they often develop a detailed understanding of the condition of the forest.

Much of this knowledge does not make its way into a file or a progress report. A guard may notice a weak section of fencing, a patch of natural regeneration, signs of grazing or a place where a seed has a better chance of surviving. These observations may appear small, but they can be important for day-to-day forest protection.

What struck me about the two incidents was what the guards did with that awareness. The old guard carried apricot seeds with him and planted them whenever he found suitable places. The young guards noticed that a fence had deteriorated and repaired it themselves because they did not want the plants they had helped establish to be damaged.

Of course, repairing and maintaining departmental infrastructure is part of official responsibility. A damaged fence can be reported, a proposal can be prepared and the work can be sanctioned through the proper procedure. But there is a difference between carrying out a task because it has been assigned and taking an interest in something because you have begun to feel responsible for it.

This distinction is particularly relevant to plantations. Planting is only the first step. Young plants need protection from grazing and other pressures before they become established. For someone who has personally helped put those plants in the ground, a damaged fence is not simply a maintenance issue.

It becomes a problem worth solving. This kind of initiative is difficult to measure. A few apricot seeds will not transform a forest. Nor will one repaired stretch of fencing determine the success of a plantation. But forest protection is also made up of these small decisions by people who are present on the ground every day.