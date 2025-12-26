The specifics of India’s timber trade

India is a large growing timber market. But it faces a unique dichotomy. The country is one of the world’s top producers of tropical logs. But it is also one of the world’s largest consumers of wood products.
India cannot meet its own demand for wood products with domestic supply and hence is one of the topmost importing countries of tropical woods, according to the Timber Trade Portal.
The timber sector in India faces challenges from illegal logging and supply chain issues, necessitating robust legality frameworks for legal trade.