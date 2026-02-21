Tirupati’s pilgrim routes and the Red Sanders smuggling racket

Just 35 kilometres from Tirupati lies the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, home to the world’s largest natural reserve of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), one of Asia’s most smuggled timber species.

Despite protection under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, illegal logging continues, driven by international demand and enabled by heavy pilgrimage traffic, porous forest routes, and organised smuggling networks. From armed patrols to inter-state crackdowns, authorities are trying to curb the trade. But why is this tree so valuable, and why is it so difficult to stop the racket?