Union government removes financial and ecological obligations on private plantations in forest areas

The central government has amended forest conservation rules to allow private entities to undertake commercial plantations in forest areas without paying long-standing environmental levies, a move that has raised concerns among former forest officials, environmentalists and tribal rights groups.

The change, notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), allows assisted natural regeneration, afforestation and plantations carried out by government or non-government entities to be treated as “forestry activities”. As a result, such projects will no longer require payment of Net Present Value (NPV) and the creation of compensatory afforestation plots.

NPV is a one-time charge levied on users diverting forest land, based on a scientific calculation of the value of ecosystem goods and services such as clean air, water, and biodiversity. The value is compensated through artificial regeneration, protection, and the prevention of pests and diseases, among other activities. Such plantations will now be considered as forestry activity.

The amendment has been made under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 2023, formerly the Forest Conservation Act, through changes to the consolidated guidelines originally notified on November 29, 2023. The revised provision was approved by the ministry on January 2, 2026.

Under the amended rules, plantations undertaken with the agreement of state governments, in line with approved working or management plans and under the supervision of state forest departments, will be deemed forestry activities. Consequently, the guidelines state, the requirements of compensatory afforestation and NPV payments “shall not be applicable”.

The amendment also gives state governments discretion to design frameworks for the utilisation of such plantations and to decide revenue-sharing arrangements on a case-by-case basis.

A further section specifies that afforestation or plantation projects must be permitted by states or union territories through a Detailed Project Report (DPR), aligned with working plan provisions and approved by a competent authority. The DPR must outline details such as the area covered, species proposed, plantation activities and sustainable harvest levels.

“Provided further that afforestation/plantations should be allowed by the state/Union territories in accordance with a DPR to be prepared in consonance with provisions of the Working Plan and approved by the competent authority specifying the detail viz. extent of area, species proposed for plantations, activities proposed, silviculturally available sustainable harvest for utilisation, etc,” the amendment stated.