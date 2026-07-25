Unprotected protectors: Bundelkhand’s sacred groves are thriving without any law to save them

This is not unique to Bundelkhand. Across India, researchers estimate there are somewhere between 100,000 and 150,000 sacred groves, most of them undocumented. The CPR Environmental Education Centre, a Centre of Excellence set up jointly by India’s environment ministry and the CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation in 1989, has surveyed more than 10,000 of them over three decades and restored 53, almost all in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. North-central India, where Bundelkhand sits, has had no equivalent effort.

Three threats closing in

The first threat is ordinary land pressure. When a sacred grove sits on unclassified or revenue land rather than notified forest land, nothing stops a road, a farm or a quarry from eating into its edges. The Supreme Court itself flagged this exact risk in its December 2024 ruling on sacred groves, warning that boundaries need protection against encroachment from agriculture, settlement and clearing, precisely because so many groves across India carry no legal status at all.

The second is a slower, quieter process anthropologists call sanskritisation, the shift from nature-spirit worship to formal temple religion. When a village deity that once lived under a tree gets moved into a concrete shrine, the tree around it stops being sacred. What was once untouchable timber becomes ordinary timber. Researchers studying the central Indian plateau have tracked this shift accelerating as younger residents migrate for work and the everyday rituals that sustained the taboo fade with them.

The third is mining. Forest clearance for mining and resource extraction in the Satpura and Vindhya ranges has been documented by India’s environment ministry and cited in recent peer-reviewed research on central Indian forest loss. None of that clearance distinguishes between an ordinary forest patch and a devsthal that a village has protected for three centuries. There is no law that requires it to.

The legal opening Bundelkhand hasn’t used

In December 2024, the Supreme Court directed Rajasthan to map and classify its sacred groves, known there as orans, as forests under the Forest Conservation Act. The bench of Justices B R Gavai, S V N Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta acted on a petition from Aman Singh of KRAPAVIS, a Rajasthan non-profit, after the state had notified only 5,000 of an estimated 25,000 orans despite a 2005 Central Empowered Committee report recommending exactly that. The court went further and asked the environment ministry to conduct a nationwide survey of sacred groves and build a governance policy around it. It also directed that communities historically protecting these groves be recognised as custodians under Section 5 of the Forest Rights Act, which would let gram sabhas regulate access and block harmful activity themselves.

Legal experts have flagged a real tension inside that ruling. The Wildlife Protection Act lets states declare sacred groves as community reserves, which would place them under Forest Department control. The Forest Rights Act does the opposite: it keeps authority with the gram sabha. Aman Singh, describing how Rajasthan’s orans lost protection once they were reclassified as revenue land decades ago, has said that only sustained policy change, not project-by-project restoration, can protect groves at scale. The same choice now sits in front of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and neither state has moved to bring its sacred groves under either framework.

What would actually change this

None of what Bundelkhand needs is complicated. Researchers from both universities involved in this research have called for a systematic survey of the region’s groves, formal recognition under the Forest Rights Act’s community forest resource provisions, and acknowledgement of the women who already do this work without pay or title. The CPREEC model built in the south is not a template that requires reinvention, only state government support to extend it north.

The nationwide survey the Supreme Court has recommended would, if it actually happens, put Bundelkhand’s devsthalis on a map for the first time. But a grove that gets surveyed and then sits unrecognised in the revenue records is still a grove that can be cleared for a road. Communities across Bundelkhand have carried out this conservation work for generations, with no salary, no title deed and no line item in any state forest report. The only real question left is whether the state is finally willing to formalise what it has quietly relied on all along.