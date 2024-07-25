We’ve discovered the world’s trees absorb methane — so forests are even more important in the climate fight than we thought

That’s why researchers are so interested in understanding how methane gets into the atmosphere and how different processes remove it. It’s why my team of ecologists and climate scientists have been studying the exchange of methane between tree bark, a surface that had previously been overlooked for its climate contribution and the atmosphere.

Wetlands are known to be the primary natural source of methane — trees in swamps and floodplains can emit methane from the lower portions of their trunks. But methane exchange in trees growing on free-draining soils that don’t flood — that includes most of the world’s forests — has not been well-studied, until now.

We measured methane exchange on hundreds of tree stems in forests along a climate gradient spanning the Amazon and Panama, through to Sweden and forests near Oxford in the UK. We used a simple plastic chamber that wrapped around the tree trunk which was then connected to a laser-based methane analyser.

At first, we looked for methane emissions from trees and some do emit a small amount from their trunk base. But the surprise happened when we measured higher up the trunks: trees were taking up methane from the atmosphere and this methane removal grew stronger the higher up we went, with methane removal from the atmosphere dominating overall exchange.

Next, we investigated whether this was a globally important process. To do this we needed to calculate the global area of tree bark. Using a technique called terrestrial laser scanning, we mapped tree woody surfaces down to the finest twig.

We discovered that, if the bark from all the world’s trees were laid flat, it would cover all of Earth’s land surface. Potentially, this represents a vast area for gas exchange between tree bark and the atmosphere but this mechanism is still poorly understood.

