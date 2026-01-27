When forests become classrooms: how Madhya Pradesh’s Anubhuti programme is shaping environmental consciousness

On a winter morning in Madhya Pradesh, a group of schoolchildren stands silently beneath a forest canopy. A forest guard crouches beside the trail and traces a shape on the ground with a stick. It is the outline of a pugmark—broad, asymmetrical, unmistakable. The children don’t see a tiger that day, but they learn something more fundamental: forests are not spaces meant to perform for humans. They communicate quietly, through signs, balance, and absence.

This moment is part of Anubhuti, a long-running environmental education—a flagship programme of the Madhya Pradesh forest department implemented through the Madhya Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board. Begun in 2016 and resumed annually after a pause during the COVID-19 years, Anubhuti brings school students—mostly from government schools—into forests to learn about biodiversity, conservation, and coexistence through direct experience rather than classroom instruction. As environmental education climbs policy agendas in India, Anubhuti offers a rare, large-scale attempt to place forests themselves at the centre of learning.

The limits of textbook environmentalism

Environmental studies are mandatory in Indian schools, yet learning often remains abstract and detached from lived landscapes. Concepts such as food chains, climate change, and biodiversity loss are frequently taught without physical reference points—especially in rural and forest-adjacent regions where children live closest to ecological change.

This disconnect has real consequences. In many forest landscapes, young people grow up perceiving wildlife only through conflict narratives—crop raids, livestock losses, restrictions on forest access—rather than as integral components of ecosystems.

Anubhuti was designed to counter this distance. Its premise is simple but ambitious: environmental sensitivity grows when children encounter nature directly, guided by those who work in it daily.

Rather than delivering lectures, the programme relies on structured forest exposure: guided nature walks, wildlife sign interpretation, interactive discussions, games, storytelling, and reflection. Students are taught how to observe—not just what to know.

‘Main bhi baagh’: an emotional entry point