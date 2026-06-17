Why India needs a forest tribunal

These are questions of fact, which can be adjudicated upon through a merit review, as opposed to judicial review. Unlike courts, a tribunal will provide people a dedicated independent forum where they will have a statutory right to approach. The tribunal will be bound to hear them and pass orders.

(Ritwick Dutta is a Delhi-based environmental lawyer and founder of Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment) DESPITE AIMING to decentralise decision making at the level of the gram sabha, the forest rights Act (FRA) concentrates power in the hands of district level bureaucrats—the sub-divisional officer and the district collector/ deputy commissioner. To comprehend the issue, it is important to understand the claims-recognition process. The gram sabha initiates the process for both individual and community level claims. It passes a resolution accepting or rejecting a claim. The resolution is then forwarded to the Sub Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) headed by the sub-divisional officer. The SDLC examines it and prepares a record of forest rights. The resolution then goes to the District Level Committee (DLC) headed by the district collector for a final decision. Any one aggrieved by the resolution of the gram sabha can petition the SDLC within 60 days from the date of resolution. The SDLC is required to “consider and dispose of” such petition. Anyone aggrieved by the decision of the SDLC may petition before the DLC, whose decision is “final and binding”.