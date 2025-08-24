Younger forests outnumbering old, disturbing world’s carbon balance 

The researchers explained that the age of the forest matters as young, fast-growing forests have the ability to sequester carbon at higher rates compared to older forests. This is especially in the tropical regions where young regrowing forests that is less than 20 years of age can absorb carbon dioxide as much as 20 times than older forests.

However, they store much less carbon than their older counterparts. As a result, the reducing mature, ageing, carbon rich forests and increasing younger forest are reducing carbon stocks.

“We estimate a net global loss of 140 million tonnes of carbon each year from aboveground biomass,” said first author and researcher Simon Besnard from GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences in a statement. He added that young forests provide valuable climate benefits, but they cannot fully replace the long-term carbon storage of old-growth stands.

“European forests, covering around 33 per cent of the continent, are experiencing complex age dynamics due to management and natural disturbances, such as fire, drought and insect outbreaks since 2010. Despite these disturbances, forests are generally ageing years in 2010,” read the statement.

However, Portugal was found to be an exception where deforestation and large fires have led to younger forests.

Forests in South America and tropical Asia experienced net age decreases primarily due to increasing stand-replacing disturbances and mortality, demonstrating a shift towards younger forest stands and the replacement of old forests.

“Traditional activities such as slash-and-burn agriculture also contributed to this trend in the Amazon Basin. Whereas young forests grow faster, their regrowth does not fully compensate for the carbon loss from older forests,” the study stated.

In North America, especially in the Pacific Northwest, a mosaic of older stands and areas of stand replacement followed by regrowth is evident, probably influenced by clear-cutting, a high-burning frequency regime and other natural disturbances, such as insect outbreaks, it added.

Meanwhile, in South America, forests outside the Amazonia, namely the Atlantic forests, showed a decrease in native forest cover owing to human activities and disturbances. But recent conservation efforts showed some recovery.