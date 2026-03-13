16th Finance Commission pushes Panchayats towards greater fiscal autonomy and accountability

Overall, the recommendations in the 16th Finance Commission’s report, tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, signal an important shift towards strengthening the fiscal and functional capacity of Rural Local Bodies (RLB). The emphasis on performance-linked grants, mobilisation of own-source revenues, and improved accountability reflects a recognition that Panchayats must gradually move from being largely dependent on tied transfers towards becoming more autonomous institutions of local self-government.

Drawing on the experience of PRADAN, a non-profit working closely with rural communities and Gram Panchayats across several states — particularly through support for the preparation and implementation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP), strengthening institutional capacity within rural local bodies, and promoting people-centred planning and targeted investment — this is a positive development. However, the success of these recommendations will depend heavily on how capacity gaps, especially in poorer, remote and tribal regions, are addressed alongside fiscal reforms.

Sustained investment in institutional capacity, decentralised and bottom-up planning processes, and community engagement is critical. When Gram Panchayats are supported to plan according to local priorities through GPDP, and are assisted in identifying, rationalising and strengthening local revenue sources, these reforms are more likely to translate into improved financial autonomy, stronger accountability, and more effective service delivery.

Recommendation of an ‘urbanisation premium’

The idea of an urbanisation premium recognises the increasing spillover of urban characteristics into peri-urban and transitioning rural areas, such as higher population density, pressure on infrastructure, and changing livelihood patterns. Conceptually, this is a timely acknowledgement of India’s evolving rural-urban continuum.

However, it is important that such a premium does not unintentionally divert attention or resources away from predominantly agrarian and remote rural areas that continue to struggle with water security, and livelihoods. From a rural development perspective, the design of the urbanisation premium must be sensitive to regional diversity and ensure that it complements, rather than competes with, core rural development investments.

Rs 1,200 per household annually as own-source revenue for performance grants

Linking performance grants to the mobilisation of own-source revenues sends a strong signal in favour of fiscal responsibility and local accountability. Encouraging Gram Panchayats to strengthen local revenue streams, through a clearer focus on obligatory and compulsory taxes, as well as optional levies and internal revenue sources such as user charges and service fees, can deepen citizens’ engagement with local governance and improve service delivery.

Other significant recommendations for rural areas

One particularly important aspect of the Commission’s approach is the continued emphasis on outcomes, transparency and accountability in the utilisation of funds. This marks a shift towards greater responsibility at the Panchayat level, not only in spending public funds but also in demonstrating tangible development outcomes for communities. It aligns well with the need to move beyond expenditure-focused planning towards outcome-oriented and accountable local development.

In addition, the implicit push for improved data systems, financial management and planning capacity at the Panchayat level is crucial for enabling informed decision-making and strengthening fiduciary responsibility. For organisations such as PRADAN, which work at the intersection of livelihoods, natural resource management and local institutions, this reinforces the importance of sustained investments in social mobilisation, leadership development, particularly among women, and long-term handholding support for Panchayats.

In summary, the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations offer an opportunity to strengthen the institutional capacity and accountability of Panchayats. Their impact, however, will depend on how flexibly and inclusively they are implemented on the ground through people-centred planning processes that identify critical local gaps, prioritise investments accordingly, and respond to the most pressing needs of communities.

Aligning these reforms with robust GPDP processes and initiatives such as the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan, while encouraging local innovation, can help ensure that financial devolution translates into meaningful, context-specific and sustainable rural development.

Saroj Kumar Mahapatra is executive director PRADAN.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth