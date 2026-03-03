16th Finance Commission pushes urbanisation agenda while tightening fiscal discipline for local bodies

The 16th Finance Commission report, tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, clearly stated that grants will be provided to Urban Local Bodies. It has deliberately not used the term “urban areas”, but instead referred specifically to “Urban Local Bodies”. That, in my view, creates a major practical problem.

I would have been happy if the Finance Commission had used the term “local governments” instead of “local bodies,” which is a colonial-era term with a different connotation.

When it comes to distributing the grant, difficulties are likely to arise as urban local bodies may receive larger allocations but may not have the capacity to spend them effectively. If the Commission had used the term “urban areas”, panchayats located in newly urbanising regions could also have been eligible. By restricting the language to Urban Local Bodies, the scope has been narrowed considerably.

Take Kerala as an example. The state has been allocated a substantial amount for urban areas. However, while Kerala has several census towns classified as urban under the Census definition, they are not municipalities. The state has only around 86 or 87 statutory urban local bodies — roughly 81 municipalities and six corporations.

If eligibility is confined to Urban Local Bodies, only these institutions will qualify. They may struggle to absorb such a large allocation. Some adjustment may therefore be required in Kerala’s case; otherwise, this could become a serious issue. That said, the overall allocation for Kerala is reasonably good.