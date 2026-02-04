16th Finance Commission recommends Rs 8 lakh crore grant to local bodies for next 5 years

The 16th Finance Commission (FC) has recommended a total grant of Rs 7,91,493 crore to India’s rural and urban local bodies for the next five years (FY 2026-27 to 2030-31). Apart from this, the FC has also made several important recommendations for strengthening local bodies.

Boost to urbanisation

The Commission has decided to encourage the conversion of rural areas into urban ones. The urbanisation incentive amount has been fixed at Rs 10,000 crore for the entire period and the one-time eligibility amount per person has been kept at Rs 2,000, which will be based on the 2011 census.

This amount will be given when the state incorporates suburban villages into nearby large urban bodies with an existing population of at least 100,000, and at the same time formulates a suitable policy for the transformation of the area from rural to urban.

The Commission’s recommendation comes at a time when there has been opposition to the conversion of panchayats into urban bodies in several states. At the same time, the Commission has included accelerating urbanisation as one of its major objectives.

“Urbanisation accelerates economic growth. Physical and human resources, infrastructure, economic activities and employment opportunities are available at one place in cities,” the Commission report read.

The FC has focused on two important areas to promote urban development. One is to provide drainage in cities and the other is to not delay in giving the legal status of urban bodies to rural ones. Because of both reasons, these areas suffer from unplanned development, weak infrastructure and poor service delivery to citizens.

Recommendation for amendment

The Finance Commission has recommended an amendment to the Constitution while making another important recommendation. According to the Commission, Articles 280(3)(bb) and 280(3)(c) of the Constitution state that the Central Finance Commission should make recommendations related to rural and urban local bodies on the basis of the recommendations of the State Finance Commissions (SFCs).

However, the Commission recommends that this phrase be omitted from these Articles through a Constitutional amendment so that the Central Finance Commission can make its recommendations on the basis of uniform and independent criteria.

The Constitution also says that the Central Finance Commission should make its recommendations on the basis of the recommendations of SFCs. Therefore, the role of SFCs is very important in the devolution of resources to rural and urban local bodies.

But the Commission observed that many states do not constitute the SFC on time. Moreover, the manner, methodology and scope of issues are not uniform in SFC reports that are available. As a result, these reports cannot be used to formulate recommendations on sharing of funds, as uniform and clear criteria are required for such distribution.

Income generating capacity

According to the Commission, the current situation is such that the capacity of local bodies to raise their income is still weak. The revenue generated by local bodies in India constitutes only about 0.4 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is very low. In such a situation, local bodies are completely dependent on the assistance of the Centre and the states. Therefore, the Commission recommends that the bodies be encouraged to increase their income.

What is the Finance Commission?

According to Article 280 of the Indian Constitution, the President constitutes an FC every five years or before that, as required. Its purpose is to decide how to divide the taxes collected in the country. The FC recommends the proportion in which taxes should be shared between the central and state governments. This is called ‘vertical transfer’ between the Centre and the states. Apart from this, the commission also decides how to distribute the total share of the states among them, which is called ‘horizontal transfer’.

The Commission also provides suggestions about the principles on which the central government should give revenue support grants to the states, especially those which find it difficult to meet their expenditure. The Commission also looks at measures that need to be taken to increase the income of the states by strengthening local bodies such as Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities so that these local governments can perform their functions properly.

The recommendations of the presently constituted 16th Finance Commission will be applicable from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.