3 years into scheme to cut chemical fertilisers, Rs 0 released & incentive disbursal mechanism not set

During this period, the PM-PRANAM Steering Committee met twice — on August 1, 2023, and July 10, 2024, according to the the RTI reply. Copies of the meeting minutes were sought, but the Department of Fertilisers provided only partial records, with several portions redacted.

However, the procedure for calculating incentives for states had already been worked out based on the draft guidelines, showed the minutes of the July 10, 2024 meeting. As per these, 14 states collectively saved an estimated Rs 3,156.92 crore in fertiliser subsidies in FY24 due to reduced use of urea, DAP, MOP and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium). The savings were to be shared equally between the Centre and states, at Rs 1,578.46 crore each.

The Secretary (Fertilisers) praised the states — particularly Karnataka, West Bengal and Maharashtra — stating that the savings were significant and comparable to the agriculture budgets of some states.

The July 10, 2024 meeting concluded with the approval of the SOP and the computation of savings by the Department of Fertilisers.

But as of March 2026, no funds had been disbursed to the states. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, in its report tabled on March 13, 2026, flagged that no disbursements have been made, raising concerns over the scheme’s implementation despite its approval for 2023-26. “The Committee is deeply concerned to note that the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM)… has effectively been a non-starter in terms of financial disbursement. As of the time of examination, not a single rupee has been released as incentive to any State or UT under this scheme,” the report stated.

An RTI filed on September 7, 2025, seeking the Cabinet note, minutes of Cabinet meetings and file notings related to the PM-PRANAM scheme was denied by the Department of Fertilisers, which cited Section 8(1)(i) of the RTI Act. The department withheld the information despite the provision stating that such records should be disclosed once a decision has been taken.