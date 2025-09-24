A generation in protest

On September 1, there were 30 anti-government protests globally, according to Carnegie’s global protest tracker. In the 12 months prior to this, the world witnessed 159 anti-government protests in 71 countries. What defines these protests is an overwhelming participation from youth. “The proportion of people willing to participate in demonstrations has increased to its highest levels since the 1990s, and the number of protests has also risen in this period,” says a Unicef report. Massive protests have caused change in regimes in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The youth-led protests are driven by mass appeal and without formal leadership. They are happening in more informal political spaces and seeing a change in agenda—from being against liberalisation in the early 2000s to climate justice to food and energy inflation; and now to direct action for a change in regime to inequality and the feeling of marginalisation. According to a study, youth protests aiming at regime change, like in Bangladesh and Nepal, have grown since 1990. Interestingly, the protests are seen across poor, developing and developed countries.

One analysis says that from November 2021 to October 2022, protests against the cost-of-living crisis (including food and energy inflation) triggered 12,500 protests and riots in 150 countries. Students led nearly 10 per cent of the protests. In many cases, protests for local issues spread to neighbouring countries. For instance, the Arab Spring in the 2010s started from protests in Tunisia against economic hardship that spread to Egypt, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

Some 30 years ago, the UN’s World Summit for Social Development adopted a resolution to put people at the centre of development. For two decades prior to this, the world obsessively pursued a neoliberal policy believed to increase economic growth, reduce poverty and bring in equity. There were palpable signs that the trickle-down strategy had not worked, and inequality deepened, leading to widespread protests and resentment across the world. The Summit was the first time that the world took note of the deprivation the majority of people suffered, with “distressing consequences”. Its declaration, adopted by 186 countries, promised inclusive policies to achieve three key objectives of social development: eradicating poverty, promoting full and productive employment, and fostering social inclusion. It also talked about “uncertainty and insecurity” that the neoliberal economy policy and exclusionary nature of development could lead to. This declaration has been the key guiding principle for development calls like the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the 1995 Summit, over a billion people have escaped poverty, life expectancy and wealth generation have grown. The world discusses a collective approach to equality and development goals. More countries have adopted democracy.

The pertinent question is: why do the youth protest so much and so often? “Many people believe that life is worse now than it was 50 years ago,” says the “World Social Report 2025” by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). A Gallup World Poll on life satisfaction finds 60 per cent of respondents “struggling” and 12 per cent “suffering”. Inequality in income and wealth has risen since 1990, particularly in developing countries like China and India.

According to an assessment, two-thirds of the world population lives in countries where inequality has increased. Any abrupt event, like extreme weather, can push them below the poverty line. The World Bank says every fifth person is at risk from climate disasters. The world also has the highest-ever young population currently; so, exclusion from development and future uncertainties threaten youth the most.

The rise in protests is due to two prime reasons: a sense of exclusion that polarises the society and the ineffectiveness of the democratic institutions. Over half of the world’s people have little or no trust in their government, says the UN DESA report. This lack of confidence triggers the explosion of youth rage.