A grain of a solution

In rural India, agriculture is both livelihood and lifeline. Crop failures, erratic rainfall and market fluctuations often leave households on the brink of hunger. In such situations, the idea of community grain banks, which are stores of food grains collectively maintained to ensure availability during lean seasons has emerged as a powerful solution. But what makes this idea more feasible is the leadership of rural women who run it.

Women for long have been considered the custodians of household food. They plan meals, ration resources and stretch supplies during scarcity. Extending this role to the community level, women-led grain banks carry a natural sense of trust, accountability and inclusivity. Unlike male-dominated committees who often prioritise market gains or politics, women run grain banks focus on equitable distribution and the well-being of every family, especially the most vulnerable.

Women groups — it has been noticed — are much better equipped to maintain meticulous records, enforce rules fairly and resolve disputes with empathy. The quiet success of community grain banks set up by Child Rights and You (CRY) in Dediyapada block of Narmada district in Gujarat is one such example. In fact, these grain banks have become hubs of empowerment.

Dakshaben Parimalbhai Vasava from Gadh village points out that last year during heavy rainfall, there was a shortage of food grains in her house. “At that time, we did not have enough food to eat. In that difficult situation, I received pulses (chana) from the grain bank, which provided immediate relief to my family. This support helped us overcome the food crisis and later, when our crops were harvested, I returned the grains to the bank. Because of the bank, we did not have to buy grains from the market at high prices. The grain bank provides timely support in emergencies and reduces the burden on families like ours. This initiative has proved to be very helpful for families in our community,” she says.

Agrees Bhanuben Jagdishbhai Vasava from Kanbudi Village who points out that since their land is not suitable for growing millets like moong and chana, her family rarely gets to eat them. “Whenever there are no millets at home, the grain bank supports us, and we give back once our fields yield. It has truly become a source of strength and food security for us.”

“In Vedchha, we usually grow only rice, so millets were not a regular part of our food. But because of the grain bank, we are now able to take millets like moong, chana, jowar whenever needed. This has improved our family’s health and given us more strength in our meals,” adds Surtiben Maheshbhai Vasava.

Her neighbour, Priyankaben Mukeshbhai Vasava feels that the grain bank truly belongs to them. “We give, we take and we share among ourselves. It has not only made us women stronger and more confident but also taught us the value of saving together today so that no one goes hungry tomorrow.”

How it all began

CRY first set up the grain banks in the two villages of Gadh and Kanbudi as a pilot intervention under their broader health and nutrition programme in 2023. Along with local communities, we worked on improving child and maternal health employing community-driven models including kitchen gardens, recipe-based nutrition training and adolescent health education.

It first began the project with orientation meetings and community-wide discussions in both villages to answer key questions such as who will the bank serve? What grains will be stored? How will the grain bank be managed? What is the role of the committee? This process led to the democratic formation of village-level management committees, ensuring inclusive representation (women, men, adolescents, and ethnic groups). These committees are entrusted with the task of grain record keeping, stock maintenance, community liaisoning, regular monitoring and reporting and grain procurement and storage.

After forming the committees, CRY facilitated grain procurement through a transparent and cost-effective process. The community decided to stock Moong (Green gram), Chickpea, Sorghum and Urad dal. The procurement was done from the most affordable local vendors with storage tanks (2-quintal capacity) purchased from regional shops. Each village received 100 kgs of moong dal, 100 kgs of chickpeas, 100 kgs of sorghum and 20 kgs of urad dal. A total of eight aluminium tanks (four per village) were purchased, three for main storage and one for repayment stock.

Later that year, CRY launched the grain banks publicly in both villages by setting up storage units in safe, clean and accessible locations. Grains were stocked in tanks with proper labels and registers. Roles of committee members were formally announced along with the rules, repayment terms and maintenance practices, including concepts drawn from traditional barter systems.

The grain bank operated on a loan-and-repay model, where members borrowed grains during crisis periods and return them post-harvest — possibly in different grain types depending on its availability. In just six months of its operation, the banks showed promising results — 21 pregnant women, 11 lactating mothers, mothers of 19 severely and moderately malnourished children (SAM and MAM) and 13 adolescent girls’ families borrowed grains, and all of them repaid their loans in time.

In 2025, CRY further set up new two grain banks in Bantawadi and Vedchha villages. These four grain banks have been benefitting pregnant women, lactating mothers, mothers of malnourished children and adolescent girls. The grain was further sun-dried in summer by the mothers’ groups to extend their shelf-life.

Reshaping the food landscape and empowering women

These grain banks have reshaped the food landscape for nearly 1,100 households. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and families of malnourished children are borrowing grains and diversifying diets once limited to monotonous staples.

For many women the system is a quiet act of empowerment. They are playing a central role in managing records, safeguarding storage and ensuring the nutritious use of grains. Imagine if every remote or tribal hamlet had its own community-run grain reserve, managed by women’s collectives and linked to kitchen gardens, nutrition education and health services.

Policy planners must recognise the power of community-led solutions, mainly those led by women. Grain banks are not just about storing food but are about storing dignity, resilience and hope. And when women groups and collectives tend to lead them, they represent a radical shift in who holds power over survival in rural India.