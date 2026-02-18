Olivier Sterck, an associate Professor with the University of Antwerp and the University of Oxford, has proposed a new measure of poverty without deploying a poverty line. He explains his new measure, “The idea is to measure poverty across the entire income distribution, rather than classifying people as poor or non-poor based on an arbitrary threshold.” Sterck’s new measure that he has already applied to derive poverty rate spanning over 1995-2025 does away with the income/day module. Instead, he measures how much time a person spends to earn how much. “If person A earns half as much as person B, then A is twice as poor. Poverty is therefore simply measured as the reciprocal of income, and its unit is simply inverted. If incomes are measured in dollars per day ($/day), poverty is measured in days per dollar (days/$).” This is how he says his poverty measure is not just inclusive but also brings out closer poverty level estimation. He has termed this measure as “average poverty”. And he defines it: “Average poverty is simply the average time it takes to earn $1 in a given population.”

Sterck has applied the logic in the “average poverty” measure that is used in many other fields that have reciprocal relationships. For example, he has cited the case of judging pace for a runner that is “simply the reciprocal of speed”. “A runner covering 20 kilometres per hour is twice as fast as one covering 10 kilometres per hour.” So, his average poverty measure categorises population according to their time needed to earn a specific amount. This way, anti-poverty measures can also be targeted effectively without excluding the population near the poverty line. He calls this measure “distribution-sensitive”. “A $1 gain for someone at $1/day reduces poverty more than the same gain for someone at $2, $5, $10, or $100/day. This addresses a major limitation of the headcount and poverty gap, which ignores the severity of poverty,” he argues.